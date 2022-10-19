"Raining Cats and Dogs" takes the stage at Stebens

Live animals, a flood, danger, and romance: The first show of Stebens Children's Theatre's 2022-23 season has it all.

"Raining Cats and Dogs" follows four furry friends on the adventure of a lifetime at the "Best Friends Animal Hospital and Rescue." The musical is full of jokes and puns that will have audiences belly laughing.

The show is personal for Director Tom Ballmer, who wrote the musical alongside Hannah Huey Jones and Michael Jones. Writing the story and lyrics was a two-year process for the trio, who then made minor adjustments after a first performance at Ogden High School in the spring of 2021.

"I couldn't have done it without them. They are really made it really fun and good," said Ballmer.

Ballmer was "terrified" to bring "Raining Cats and Dogs" to Stebens since the actors were not familiar with the characters. He was unsure if kids would try out for the show.

"They were like, 'Tom, what's this play about? We've got to play cats and dogs?' They don't know anything about it," said Ballmer. "I had them read it, and I sent them the script. They were always like 'I don't quite get it.'"

"It's definitely one of the more unique shows that we've done," said Aubrey Otto. "It's more chaotic than the other shows that we've done."

"Especially for a children's theater show, it's very consequential because it actually delves into a lot of important topics," said Sophie Malek.

Otto, Ellie Grell, and McKenna Schlitter play kittens in the musical, fighting for attention in their quest to be adopted from the pet shop. Sally, played by Malek, plays a customer who comes to the shop, and the animals vie to catch her eye.

"She wants to adopt an animal from a very ethical place. She wants to kind of feel like she's an incredible person, so she wants to adopt a rescue animal and wants to be this great person," Malek said.

The young actors all agreed they enjoy bringing feline shenanigans to the stage, taking inspiration from real-life cat videos.

"It's fun to embrace a character that's not human," said Otto with a smile.

"Raining Cats and Dogs" has live animals -- managed by an animal wrangler -- that get a moment to shine on stage. Both the animals and puns have become cast favorites.

"It is a very punny show," said Malek.

The cast members are happy to start the Stebens season off with a musical.

"It is always fun to start off with a musical rather than a play. It's kind of like a train, it kind of helps it get going and running," said Grell.

"This is my junior year of high school, so this year and next year are going to be my last years. I've done a couple shows a year since I've been here, but I want to really do a lot of them [this year] and so it's trying to enjoy each one I do," said Malek.

Ballmer lists many reasons people should come to the show.

"We have live animals, we have a flood, we have danger, and we have romance," said Ballmer. "It's a great show."

"Raining Cats and Dogs," sponsored by First Citizens Bank, debuts at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, and will run until Oct. 30. Admission is $14 for adults and $11 for those 18 or younger. Tickets are available at Stebens Children's Theatre box office or by calling (641) 424-9802.

For more information about Stebens Children’s Theatre and its upcoming productions, workshops and classes, visit www.stebensct.com or follow the theater on Facebook.