RAGBRAI Mason City will announce entertainment on May 25

RAGBRAI Mason City asks the community to save the date for May 25 for a town hall and entertainment announcement.
The town hall will be at 5:30 p.m. at the indoor Principal Pavilion in downtown Mason City.
According to a release, the public is invited to attend to learn more about the July 27 festivities. Additional details will be released at a later date.
For more information on RAGBRAI Mason City, visit www.ragbraimasoncity.com.
