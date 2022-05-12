 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

RAGBRAI Mason City will announce entertainment on May 25

  • Updated
  • 0
RAGBRAI - MC 2014 - stage

A file photo from July 2014, RAGBRAI crowd waits for the band to begin playing in Mason City.

 BRIAN FUNK, for the Globe Gazette

RAGBRAI Mason City asks the community to save the date for May 25 for a town hall and entertainment announcement.

The town hall will be at 5:30 p.m. at the indoor Principal Pavilion in downtown Mason City.

According to a release, the public is invited to attend to learn more about the July 27 festivities. Additional details will be released at a later date.

For more information on RAGBRAI Mason City, visit www.ragbraimasoncity.com.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick to star in 'A Simple Favor' sequel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News