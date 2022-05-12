RAGBRAI Mason City will announce entertainment on May 25

RAGBRAI Mason City asks the community to save the date for May 25 for a town hall and entertainment announcement.

The town hall will be at 5:30 p.m. at the indoor Principal Pavilion in downtown Mason City.

According to a release, the public is invited to attend to learn more about the July 27 festivities. Additional details will be released at a later date.

For more information on RAGBRAI Mason City, visit www.ragbraimasoncity.com.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

