RAGBRAI Mason City seeking community hosts

With thousands of RAGBRAI cyclists coming to town in July, RAGBRAI Mason City housing committee is looking for locals to provide space for riders.

According to a release, in need from the community are hosts who can provide parking for motor homes, space for tents, bed and/or bathroom facilities.

Hosts are only expected to provide a place for riders to rest for the night. Spaces can be either provided inside or outside. Residents are not required to entertain guests, provide amenities, transport or feed the riders.

Riders are expected to ride in by mid-afternoon on Wednesday, July 27. They will leave the following morning and be back on the road by 9 a.m.

RAGBRAI Mason City will use the "Mason City Housing Match" Facebook group to match locals and riders says the release. The monitored group details important rules, instructions, and expectations for hosts and guests.

RAGBRAI Mason City reveals official biking jersey An official biking jersey is being sold by RAGBRAI Mason City as a fundraising effort for the event festivities and local organizations.

Riders will answer questions about their needs, such as whether they want to camp outside or sleep indoors.Hosts also answer questions about if they will allow riders to stay indoors, camp outside, and how many people they can accommodate.

“Once accepted into the group, use the Facebook page to browse hosts and riders, and then connect and make arrangements online,” said Campgrounds and Housing Committee Co-Chair Steven Van Steenhuyse.

The Facebook group and sign up for housing services can be accessed at ragbraimasoncity.com/housing.

“After filling out the online form, the Campgrounds and Housing Committee will then match riders with hosts and notify both parties of the arrangements," said Van Steenhuyse.

All riders requesting housing must provide a wristband number as proof of their official RAGBRAI registration. If a rider unregistered, that means they have not signed the RAGBRAI Waiver of Release of Liability. Those who house unregistered riders opens themselves to full liability.

For additional information on RAGBRAI Mason City, go to www.ragbraimasoncity.com.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

