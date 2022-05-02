 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RAGBRAI Mason City reveals official biking jersey

RAGBRAI riders make their way into downtown Mason City past the Historic Park Inn Hotel on a Wednesday afternoon in 2018.

An official biking jersey is being sold by RAGBRAI Mason City as a fundraising effort for the event festivities and local organizations.

The official "Ride of the Century" jersey features the RAGBRAI Mason City logo and colors inspired by the community's Prairie School design heritage, according to a press release. Jerseys are $75 and are on sale until May 20. Orders will arrive in time to wear during RAGBRAI.

Jersey sales will help benefit Spin Devo, Mason City Mountain Bike Club, North Iowa Human Powered trails, and RAGBRAI Mason City.

"We are thrilled to celebrate RAGBRAI riders and their 100-mile milestone. It is our hope that riders will wear this commemorative jersey with pride and fondness as they remember what a great time they had with RAGBRAI Mason City,” said Brooke Bailey, information center chair of RAGBRAI Mason City in a statement.

For more about these organizations and to order an official "Ride of the Century" jersey, go to RAGBRAIMasonCity.com/jerseys.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

