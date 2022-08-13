RAGBRAI Mason City reflects on overnight stay

The dust has settled in River City, but the work continues.

The Register's Annual Bicycle Ride Across Iowa has come and gone, and RAGBRAI Mason City is taking the time to reflect on July 27, and filing its notes for the next time the ride rolls through town.

"We feel really good about the event that we put on and extremely positive about how Mason City was showcased during this event," said Visit Mason City Executive Director and RAGBRAI advisory member Lindsey James.

Mason City was the fourth day of riding — Emmetsburg to Mason City — and the longest stretch at 105 miles. It was dubbed the "Century Day," a tradition of having a 100-mile day that returned to RAGBRAI this year.

Being the midway point for the journey, RAGBRAI Mason City planned to go big with two headliner entertainers and more than 50 food vendors and booths. Organizers also had to manage six campground locations, coordinate volunteers, and many other factors.

"We've received a lot of positive feedback from riders. The RAGBRAI team was very positive about the experience that we've put on here," said James.

According to James, RAGBRAI Mason City estimates 30,000 people came to town during the overnight stop. It is estimated $4.6 million was generated that day, but that number is still being calculated. James hopes to get actual figures from RAGBRAI, but is unsure when that information will come out.

The 100-mile Wednesday route meant a long day of riding, and many riders were disappointed they didn't have enough time to see all of Mason City's attractions.

"While they maybe didn't have time that morning to go catch any of that, it was definitely on their radar, and that's one of the objectives doing events like this," said James.

RAGBRAI Mason City has put out a survey to local businesses to hear their thoughts about the event. Some businesses were more directly impacted by RAGBRAI visitors than others, but the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

"One hundred percent of respondents so far have said that they would support future efforts to bring back RAGBRAI," James said.

The biggest challenge RAGBRAI Mason City faced was recruiting volunteers. There were a lot of vacant volunteer positions, which led to some scrambling for people to help the day of the visit.

"(RAGBRAI) just came together. All the things that kind of of had us freaking out a little bit worked itself out," said James.

Most volunteers who did help had a good time, and many ended up helping longer because they were having fun. RAGBRAI volunteers will be honored with an appreciation event at The Music Man Square on Wednesday.

One takeaway for RAGBRAI Mason City is to think of ways to extend the excitement into the next day when Mason City becomes host again, James said.

Meetings are still being held for RAGBRAI Mason City to collect feedback and analyze best practices for when the ride returns. The final detail is to again thank community partners and individuals for all their work on RAGBRAI.

"From the Visit Mason City standpoint, we are just so excited that events are back and excited to see this community rally together and do big things. We're excited to pursue big events again," said James.