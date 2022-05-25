RAGBRAI Mason City announces Don Felder and Sugar Ray as entertainment

Get ready to rock, Mason City.

RAGBRAI Mason City announced Wednesday evening that Don Felder and Sugar Ray will be the two headlining acts performing July 27 as 15,000-plus riders spend the night in town. Several musicians were also revealed as side stage entertainment.

"Years ago I noticed that one of the best things about RAGBRAI was that there seemed to be a team for everyone. We've worked hard to make sure our Mason City entertainment reflected that spirit," said Nancy Lund, RAGBRAI Mason City executive committee chair #3.

Felder, the former lead guitarist of legendary rock band the Eagles, has been working as a solo act since 2001. Felder is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a four-time Grammy winner.

Felder's solo career has produced several albums and his well-known hit single "Heavy Metal (Takin' a Ride)." His most recent album is "American Rock 'N' Roll," according to his official website.

The guitarist spent 27 years with the Eagles, who have sold more than 150 million albums. Throughout his career, Felder has recorded and performed alongside acts such as The Bee Gees, Peter Frampton and Alice Cooper.

Sugar Ray has been rocking for three decades, known for hits like "Fly" and "Every Morning." The band was formed in 1988 by vocalist Mark McGrath and lead guitarist Rodney Sheppard, according to its official website.

The California-based group has shared the stage with The Rolling Stones, KISS, and Sex Pistols. Sugar Ray has sold over 10 million records, had four top-10 songs and millions of streams.

Sugar Ray's sound has been categorized as alternative rock or skate punk. The band's most recent album, "Lil Yachty," was released in 2019.

In addition to the main stage entertainment, RAGBRAI Mason City revealed 13 on Seven, Danny Grause, and Brad Morgan as side stage performances.

The '90s rock and grunge cover band 13 on Seven will perform at the Muse Norris Side Stage. Grause, whose music is described as a mix of country and blues, will be at the Principal Pavilion. Morgan will follow up Grause with his easy-going country sound.

"From the smaller bands we're showcasing on the side stages to the world-famous Main Stage artists and the special surprise guests we're bringing in, I think the riders and everyone coming in to help celebrate the Ride of the Century are going to find something they love," Lund said. "Believe me, we've got entertainment worth staying up for in Mason City."

Admission to all performances will be free.

Mason City was announced as an overnight stop for the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa for the 2022 event in late January. Cyclists will be riding into the "River City" on July 27.

RAGBRAI is a seven-day bike ride across the state of Iowa, with 2022 being the event's 48th tour. According to RAGBRAI, the event is the oldest, longest and largest recreational bicycle touring event in the world.

For more information on RAGBRAI Mason City, visit www.ragbraimasoncity.com.

