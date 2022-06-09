RAGBRAI inspection team rides into Mason City

With what seems like a million details to take into consideration, RAGBRAI organizers have to ensure everything runs smoothly.

That includes testing out the route.

A group of cyclists has been conducting the annual route inspection of the 2022 Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa over the past couple of days. Riders rolled into Mason City from Emmetsburg on Wednesday and were treated to a local favorite, Fat Hill Brewing.

"(Mason City) is our biggest community on route, so that always plays a big role. They have big shoes to fill with the last time that we came through," said Matt Phippen, a director of RAGBRAI.

RAGBRAI is officially only weeks away, starting July 24 in Sergeant Bluff. A key part of planning the national attraction is looking over the route and planning for the number of cyclists passing through towns along the way.

"We look at traffic patterns. We look at the roads. We see things are happening in communities and make minor changes," said Phippen. "It's our last kind of check and balance before we officially send the route out to the masses."

According to reporting from the Des Moines Register, more than 17,000 weekly and day-long riders have registered for RAGBRAI. And with a return to pre-pandemic participation, RAGBRAI also anticipates a surge in nonregistered riders as well.

Weeklong registration closed April 1, and day pass registration closed June 1. Riders can still buy day passes from RAGBRAI merchandise trailers on the route during the ride.

"We have to nail it. If we have that many people coming to town, we have to make sure the route is good," said Phippen.

The 2022 RAGBRAI route is 468 miles, starting in Sergeant Bluff on the Missouri River and ending in Lansing on the Mississippi. The fourth day of riding — Wednesday, July 27, Emmetsburg to Mason City — is longest stretch at 105 miles. This day of riding has been dubbed the "Century Day," an old RAGBRAI tradition of having a 100-mile day returning this year.

On that long stretch, with the number of riders expected and anticipating late July weather conditions, all possibilities have to be considered.

"A perfect storm is a tailwind the entire way that just pushes you along," said Phippen. "But we're planning from a standpoint of – expect 110 degrees and a headwind the entire way. We do a good job with these towns to make sure that they can take care of the riders."

When it was announced that there would be a 100-mile day, some people began to worry, according to Phippen. Both Phippen and Scott Sumpter, founder of bikeiowa.com, said it is fairly flat ride with only couple of climbs.

"A hundred miles is a long ways for a lot of people. Today you had some tailwind and you had some side wind. But we had good stops," said Sumpter. "There's plenty of places for people to stop. My thing is to break it into 10- to 15-mile increments. You got all day to ride your bike."

For those who will tackle Century Day, hydration and getting enough to eat are Sumpter's tip to newbies. Riders can mix getting food and water if they break the ride into increments.

"I think it's going to be a lot of people's first centuries. It's a milestone," said Sumpter. "I think that day is going to go pretty quick for them, and it's a notch in their belt for getting 100 miles."

Seeing riders roll into town around 5:30 p.m. gave local planners a small taste of what is to come in July.

"It's just like a tiny little sliver of what the energy is going to be like when they come to Mason City," said Emily Ginneberge, of RAGBRAI Mason City.

Mason City hosted thousands of RAGBRAI riders in 2014. Cyclists gathered downtown along State Street and Federal Avenue, packing Central Park and Federal Plaza.

In a January interview with the Globe Gazette, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel said the 2014 stop had a $3 million positive impact on the city. He expects that number to be higher this year.

Ginneberge said conversations with the RAGBRAI inspection team will help Mason City RAGBRAI's planning.

"It'll be a help with direction, like anything we need to be proactive about. I always say let's be ready for every scenario so that we can have a plan in place so that we're not having to be reactive," said Ginneberge.

With fewer than 50 days until riders pedal into town, Ginneberge said RAGBRAI Mason City still has a lot of work to do before the big day. In the next few weeks RAGBRAI Mason City will reveal new details to the public.

"We're in a really good spot with communities. I think they're going to be ready for riders coming through here," said Phippen. "They want to showcase their communities, and they're doing a great job. Still some more road to ride, but so far so good. I think it's going to be a great year for RAGBRAI."

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

