Poses & Pints: Yoga in the Park at Central Park in Mason City on Sept. 1

Fat Hill is partnering with Dancing Lotus Yoga to bring yoga to Central Park this summer. This Poses and Pints Yoga Series will run every other Thursday at 6 p.m. from June 9 to Sept. 1. There is no need to pre-register. If you’d like to participate, just come in to the taproom anytime before the event starts and pay at the bar. Costs $16. You’ll get a wristband that will be your “ticket” to yoga and represents your free drink. After you collect your wristband, Fat Hill will point to you where Jen is waiting in the park. Please come get your wristband a little before 6 p.m. because we’d like to start yoga as close to 6 p.m. as possible. (Late-comers might miss important instruction.) This is a 21+ event. Starts at 6 p.m. This fun outdoor adult yoga class is designed for all levels and abilities and you don’t need any prior experience with yoga to participate. Please bring a yoga mat, large towel, or blanket to do your yoga on, as well as maybe some bug spray and your water bottle. Yoga will last 45 to 60 minutes. After yoga, all participants get a free beer, cider, wine, or root beer back in the taproom.