Pianist Richard Steinbach to perform virtual concert for Music Man Square

×
Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.
Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.
Pianist Richard Steinbach
Contributed
The Music Man Square will soon host a virtual concert featuring a widely acclaimed pianist.
On Sunday, Sept. 27, Richard Steinbach will perform at 4 p.m.
Throughout his career, Steinbach has performed both solo and collaboratively across the United States — including Carnegie Hall — as well as more than twenty countries. He is a past Grand Prize winner of the France Piano International Competition. He is also currently a music professor at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City.
The concert is part of the Footbridge Series, which is presented by Music Man Square and is sponsored by Visit Mason City, First Citizens Bank, Dewey Kruger Music, Alpha Media and KCMR.
To enjoy the concert, visit
KGLOAM.com or KRIBAM.com, click the link for the concert and watch the live video. You can also listen in on KCMR radio.
For more information, contact Nick Whitehurst at 641-424-2852 or visit Music Man Square's website at
themusicmansquare.org.
TRI Clear Lake 1
A racer sprints into the water at the starting line of the TRI Clear Lake Triathlon on Saturday.
Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette
TRI Clear Lake 2
A racer sprints into the water at the starting line of the TRI Clear Lake Triathlon on Saturday.
Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette
TRI Clear Lake 3
A racer sprints into the water at the starting line of the TRI Clear Lake Triathlon on Saturday.
Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette
TRI Clear Lake 4
Racers wade through the water prior to the start of the TRI Clear Lake Triathlon on Saturday.
Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette
TRI Clear Lake 5
Racers exit the water after the swimming portion of the TRI Clear Lake Triathlon on Saturday.
Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette
TRI Clear Lake 6
Racers walk their bikes from the transition area to the mounting area as they begin the bike race portion of the TRI Clear Lake Triathlon on Saturday.
Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette
TRI Clear Lake 7
The TRI Clear Lake Triathlon on Saturday at Clear Lake State Park.
Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette
TRI Clear Lake 8
The TRI Clear Lake Triathlon on Saturday at Clear Lake State Park.
Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette
TRI Clear Lake 9
The TRI Clear Lake Triathlon on Saturday at Clear Lake State Park.
Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette
TRI Clear Lake 10
The TRI Clear Lake Triathlon on Saturday at Clear Lake State Park.
Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette
TRI Clear Lake 11
The TRI Clear Lake Triathlon on Saturday at Clear Lake State Park.
Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette
TRI Clear Lake 12
The TRI Clear Lake Triathlon on Saturday at Clear Lake State Park.
Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette
TRI Clear Lake 13
The TRI Clear Lake Triathlon on Saturday at Clear Lake State Park.
Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette
TRI Clear Lake 14
The TRI Clear Lake Triathlon on Saturday at Clear Lake State Park.
Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette
TRI Clear Lake 15
The TRI Clear Lake Triathlon on Saturday at Clear Lake State Park.
Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette
TRI Clear Lake 16
The TRI Clear Lake Triathlon on Saturday at Clear Lake State Park.
Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette
TRI Clear Lake 17
The TRI Clear Lake Triathlon on Saturday at Clear Lake State Park.
Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette
TRI Clear Lake 18
The TRI Clear Lake Triathlon on Saturday at Clear Lake State Park.
Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette
TRI Clear Lake 19
The TRI Clear Lake Triathlon on Saturday at Clear Lake State Park.
Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette
TRI Clear Lake 20
The TRI Clear Lake Triathlon on Saturday at Clear Lake State Park.
Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette
TRI Clear Lake 21
The TRI Clear Lake Triathlon on Saturday at Clear Lake State Park.
Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette
TRI Clear Lake 22
The TRI Clear Lake Triathlon on Saturday at Clear Lake State Park.
Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!