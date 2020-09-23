Pianist Richard Steinbach to perform virtual concert for Music Man Square

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Music Man Square will soon host a virtual concert featuring a widely acclaimed pianist.

On Sunday, Sept. 27, Richard Steinbach will perform at 4 p.m.

Throughout his career, Steinbach has performed both solo and collaboratively across the United States — including Carnegie Hall — as well as more than twenty countries. He is a past Grand Prize winner of the France Piano International Competition. He is also currently a music professor at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City.

The concert is part of the Footbridge Series, which is presented by Music Man Square and is sponsored by Visit Mason City, First Citizens Bank, Dewey Kruger Music, Alpha Media and KCMR.

To enjoy the concert, visit KGLOAM.com or KRIBAM.com, click the link for the concert and watch the live video. You can also listen in on KCMR radio.

For more information, contact Nick Whitehurst at 641-424-2852 or visit Music Man Square's website at themusicmansquare.org.

