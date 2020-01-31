Photographer behind historic Buddy Holly plane crash photos remembered in Surf Ballroom display

The Winter Dance Party was started in 1979 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Holly, Valens and Richardson’s last performance at the Surf Ballroom.

This year marks the 61st anniversary of the infamous Winter Dance Party concert tour and the plane crash that killed the three rock ‘n’ roll legends and pilot Roger Peterson.

Musser was the only photographer to cover the now-infamous event.

He captured everything from the wreckage to the bodies of the music legends in the snow.

His photo was selected in 1999 as a "Photo of the Century" by The Associated Press.

“All his pictures were important, but they just felt the camera needed a home,” Lietz said.

Although the Holly crash photo was his most famous, Musser compiled a diverse body of work in the 35 years he worked at the Globe Gazette.

President Harry Truman's stop in Manly in 1952; the visit of Pope John Paul II in Des Moines in 1979; a steam engine and diesel train collision in 1949; and the deadly Braniff Airlines crash in Swaledale in 1954 were just a few of the many historic moments he caught on film.