People's Choice Sculpture Competition voting deadline approaches

Labor Day marks the end for voting in the People's Choice sculpture competition.

Each year, citizens and visitors have the opportunity to vote for their favorite sculpture among entries submitted by artists from across the country. This year, 28 sculptures are entered in the People's choice competition according to a press release. Ballots will be collected on Sept. 6.

Brochures and ballots are available at City Hall, the Chamber of Commerce, the visitor kiosk at Central Park, the Historic Park Inn Hotel, Moorman Clothiers, Mason City Public Library, MacNider Art Museum, McCoy Architectural Interpretive Center, and Visit Mason City. Voting is limited to one per person.

The city council has agreed to purchase the sculpture which receives the most votes for a price not to exceed $15,000 and put it on permanent display on the sculpture walk according to the press release. Artists whose works exceed the maximum purchase price must agree in advance to sell their sculpture for $15,000 if it wins. For example, “Spiral Dance”, with a purchase price of $29,945 is entered in the competition; but “Horse”, which is priced at $25,000 is not entered in the People’s Choice balloting.

Last year, more than 500 people took the time to cast a ballot and deposit it at one of the ballot box locations. “Sundays with Jessie” by Susan Geissler which depicts a laughing child eating ice cream and offering a lick to his canine companion emerged as the clear winner. It is currently displayed in the city-owned parking lot on First Street Northeast and Delaware Avenue, near Three on the Tree coffee shop.

Many of the sculptures on the parade are available for sale or lease. Those not purchased or leased will be taken down in April 2023 and returned to the artists or sent to other public art programs. A new exhibit will open in May 2023, incorporating permanent sculptures into the display and adding new pieces on loan from the artists.

A community initiative is currently underway to commission a sculpture for permanent installation at the Meredith Willson Footbridge. The sculpture committee’s vision is for a life-size bronze work by Lee Leuning & Sherri Treeby which depicts "The Music Man" characters Professor Harold Hill and Marian the Librarian in an embrace, with lips almost touching. It will be named “The Kiss” and is intended to pay homage to a famous scene from the Broadway musical.

The exhibit follows a 1.7-mile walk designed to lead participants on a looping route to the Cultural Crescent and back to the Mason City central area. For more information about the program, contact River City Sculptures on Parade at 641-423-5724.