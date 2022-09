Paul Reiser will be performing on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. in the NIACC Auditorium. Paul, one of Hollywood’s most prolific talents, has done it all from standup to Stranger Things. See why Comedy Central crowned the star of Mad About You, Diner, and The Kominsky Method one of the “Top 100 Comedians of All Time.” Tickets start at $20.