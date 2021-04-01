Party in the Park returns to Charles City this summer

After a year-long break brought about by the pandemic, Charles City's Party in the Park series will be back this summer.
The series, hosted by Main Street Charles City, will take place monthly June through August in Central Park. The dates are June 11, July 30 and Aug. 13 and the events will last from 5 to 9 p.m.
Themes and bands for each night are to be announced.
The Party and in the Park Committee is accepting applications for food and activity vendors; those interested can contact Joanna at the Main Street Charles City office.
For more information, contact Main Street Charles City at 641-228-2335 or email events@charlescitychamber.com.
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Melanie Mergen
Digital Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.