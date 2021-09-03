Parrot Heads descend on Clear Lake this weekend for more than just good tunes

In 2018, the Isle of Iowa Club hosted about 14 bands over a two-day stretch. According to Ptacek, that gathering, which was organized by Bart Mason, who has since passed away, raised about $12,500 for the North Iowa Cultural Center & Museum, a nonprofit formed in 2007 to preserve, maintain and manage the historic Surf Ballroom & Museum by providing cultural, educational and entertainment opportunities.

Ptacek said that before this shindig has even started, there's already a guaranteed $7,000 check coming courtesy of the Trop Rock Music Association, which promotes the subgenre of music closely associated with Buffett and the broader Parrot Head community.

"It’s very meaningful," Surf Ballroom Executive Director Laurie Lietz said. "The bigger interest and broader interest of them is to share the legacy of our history so they’ve broadened their fundraising efforts to benefit our music enrichment center. And we really appreciate all of that generosity."

Lietz said that officials from the Surf do very little of the actual organizing for the Island Fever Showcase, which is not at all the norm for them.

"It is quite a partnership. They’re some attuned to that genre of music so they have taken the lead in organizing that," Lietz said.

