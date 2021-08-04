 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paddle Program floats away in Mitchell County on Tuesday, Aug. 10
0 comments
alert

Paddle Program floats away in Mitchell County on Tuesday, Aug. 10

{{featured_button_text}}
Andy Taets

Andy Taets kayaks down the Cedar River.

 Samantha Taets

Float down the river during this event sponsored by the Mitchell County Conservation Board. Per the Osage Chamber of Commerce, “each float has a max participant number of eight, but others are welcome to join if they have their own equipment.” Call or text Andy Taets at (641)-420-5517 to get more information including the location.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jason Momoa calls out New York Times for 'icky' interview question

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News