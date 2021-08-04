Paddle Program floats away in Mitchell County on Tuesday, Aug. 10

Float down the river during this event sponsored by the Mitchell County Conservation Board. Per the Osage Chamber of Commerce, “each float has a max participant number of eight, but others are welcome to join if they have their own equipment.” Call or text Andy Taets at (641)-420-5517 to get more information including the location.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Jared McNett
Reporter
