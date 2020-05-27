Organizers put the brakes on Clear Lake's Bicycle, Blues and BBQ Festival in 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A day after Clear Lake announced the cancellation of its 2020 Fourth of July Celebration events due to COVID-19, another popular summer event has been called off this year.

The Bicycle, Blues and BBQ Festival and the Brews on the Beach Craft Beer Festival scheduled for July 10-12 have been canceled, the organizers announced Wednesday morning on social media.

“As a small volunteer organization we just do not feel we could reasonably hold the BBBQ Festival events while also following Public Health guidelines,” said Tim Putnam, festival director, and Matt Curtis, race director, in a Facebook post.

The festival — a jam-packed weekend with bicycles, blues, barbecue and brews — attracts thousands of visitors, including 350 cyclists from 15 states, to North Iowa.

The events are made possible by more than 150 volunteers who are responsible for keeping athletes safe and managing the weekend’s events.

“This all adds up to nearly 10,000 who come into one central location in Clear Lake and we just know we would not be able to provide the needed protocols that would give everyone the confidence of a safe and healthy environment,” the post continued. “With this, we choose to err on the side of public safety and cancel this year’s planned events.”