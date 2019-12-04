{{featured_button_text}}

A jam-packed weekend of holiday fun is planned in Clear Lake.

Abby Harriman (left) and Kristin Larson decorate a tree to be sold at One Vision's annual Festival of Trees fundraiser, planned for Friday, Dec. 6.

One Vision will host its 24th annual Festival of Trees from Thursday through Sunday at the Kinney Lindstrom Center gymnasium, 1200 N. Ninth St., with activities for people of all ages, including Lights On 5K Run/Walk, Opening Night Gala, Breakfast with Santa and Cookie Walk.

The festival is a fundraiser for One Vision, a nonprofit organization that supports more than 550 individuals with disabilities throughout 30 North Iowa communities.

Events during the four-day festival are as follows:

Thursday, Dec. 5

The seventh annual Lights On 5K Run/Walk kicks off the festival events at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

This year, the run/walk features a Kids’ half mile will start at 4:45 p.m. The 5K Run will start at The Other Place, 200 U.S. Highway 18, and follow streets throughout the One Vision neighborhood in northwest Clear Lake. Participants are encouraged to dress in holiday lights and costumes.

Registration is available at www.LightsOn5K.org and costs $30 per person. Proceeds from this event are used to buy Christmas gifts for individuals with disabilities in need.

Friday, Dec. 6

The Festival of Trees Opening Night Gala will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Kinney Lindstrom Center gymnasium on the One Vision campus.

Trees of all sizes are decorated, then donated, by area residents to be sold at One Vision's annual Festival of Trees fundraiser, which is planned for Friday, Dec. 6.

During the gala, attendees will get their first pick of more than 100 volunteer-decorated Christmas trees, wreaths and swags that will be on display and for sale throughout the weekend.

The Opening Night Gala includes hors d’oeuvres, desserts and live music.

Tickets are $40 per person or $35 in advance at www.ovfot.org.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Breakfast with Santa will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Kinney Lindstrom Center.

The Clear Lake Knights of Columbus will serve pancakes, sausage and bacon.

Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children 5 and younger. Pictures with Santa will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Breakfast tickets also include admission to Festival tree displays.

Trees of all sizes are decorated, then donated, by area residents to be sold at One Vision's annual Festival of Trees fundraiser, which is planned for Friday, Dec. 6.

Children will also have the opportunity to make gifts to take home or share with loved ones at the Secret Santa Workshop from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tree displays are open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission to only view the trees is $2 per person.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Let someone else take care of the holiday baking this year at One Vision's Cookie Walk.

Participants can choose from a large selection of homemade holiday cookies and candies, available for purchase. The event will be held from 11 a.m. until cookies are sold out. Boxes are $15 each.

Tree displays are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $2 per person.

Tickets for Festival of Trees events are available at the General Store in Clear Lake, Tried & True at Willowbrook Mall in Mason City, the Clear Lake Chamber Office, the front desk at One Vision’s Clear Lake campus or at the event.

For more information about Festival of Trees, visit www.ovfot.org or call Jennifer Pinske at 641-355-1356.

