North Iowans jump in at Clear Lake Polar Plunge

North Iowans jumped into the icy waters of Clear Lake to help charity during the Polar Plunge on Sunday, hosted by Clear Lake Jaycees.

Donations from the event benefit the local Toys for Tots and the Clear Lake Kids & Families in Need Fund. A $50 minimum donation was needed in order to participate in the plunge.

The Clear Lake Polar Plunge was a part of the Christmas by the Lake festivities, which started Thursday and ended Sunday.

Participants could go with a group, by themselves, or be part of the "toe-dipping" club. Some groups took the opportunity to dress up as their favorite holiday movie characters.

People crowded along City Beach to see people jump into the frigid water. Cheers and gasps from the crowd rose along the shoreline whenever a participant took a running start and flopped into the lake.

Participants had to wade or swim out to firefighters from the Clear Lake Fire Department to complete the plunge. After returning to shore, people were quick to throw on a towel or blanket and go to the warming tents.

The toe-dippers went after the braver sould took the plunge, rolling up their pants and sticking a foot or toe into the icy water. These people donated to participate and receive the swag items while remaining warmer than others.