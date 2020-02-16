North Iowans bring festival of laughs to Clear Lake

Three years ago Jake Peterson and Justin Paulsen launched their stand-up comedy show in North Iowa.

And since then, the men have performed their two-hour Wolfdogs Comedy feature show at more than 200 bars, breweries and other venues throughout the Midwest.

“It’s been a slow build, but I think we’ve really covered some ground in a short amount of time,” said Paulsen, of Mason City.

Peterson, a Mason City native who resides in Plymouth, took the plunge as a comedian about five years ago at a competition at Mall of America called “Funniest Person With a Day Job.”

He got five minutes.

It was then he decided instead of driving 120 miles for five minutes, he’d reach out to local venues to establish a routine and get exposure.

Paulsen became friends with Peterson about two years later and decided to give comedy a try, too. The two did a show together in late 2016 in Plymouth and a partnership was formed.

Together, the men did about 15 stand-up comedy shows their first year, 40 the next year and more than 80 in 2019.

“Our goal is to hit 100 this year,” Paulsen said.