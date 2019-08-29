{{featured_button_text}}
"Iowa Rocks Talent"

Three North Iowans have advanced to the 2019 “Iowa Rocks Talent” Final Competition.

Eric Heitland of Garner, Tell Me When of Clear Lake, and The Spacemen of Mason City are among 12 youth vocalists, instrumentalists and bands ages 21 and younger competing Saturday at the Roof Garden in Arnolds Park during the Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame Induction weekend.

The competition, hosted by Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Music Association, will take place from 1-3:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

The winners from regional competitions that were held across Iowa earlier this year will battle for a recording session at Catamount Recording, hotel accommodations, passes for the 2019 Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame induction concert and ceremony Sunday and the opening slot for the concert.

Other finalists include Audrey Krukow of Des Moines, Emma Arndt of Colfax, Hum Hum & The Crash of Quad Cities, Kaela Weston of Okoboji, Mutually Assured Destruction of Ankeny, Riding Atlas of Davenport, Ryan Ahrenholtz of Defiance, The Noobers of Okoboji, and Triple Shot of Milford.

“Iowa Rocks Talent” is a statewide competition designed to encourage participation in music outside of school and provide professional development opportunities for young musicians.

For more information about the Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame Induction weekend at www.iowarocknroll.com.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

