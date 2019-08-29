Three North Iowans have advanced to the 2019 “Iowa Rocks Talent” Final Competition.
Eric Heitland of Garner, Tell Me When of Clear Lake, and The Spacemen of Mason City are among 12 youth vocalists, instrumentalists and bands ages 21 and younger competing Saturday at the Roof Garden in Arnolds Park during the Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame Induction weekend.
The competition, hosted by Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Music Association, will take place from 1-3:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
The winners from regional competitions that were held across Iowa earlier this year will battle for a recording session at Catamount Recording, hotel accommodations, passes for the 2019 Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame induction concert and ceremony Sunday and the opening slot for the concert.
Other finalists include Audrey Krukow of Des Moines, Emma Arndt of Colfax, Hum Hum & The Crash of Quad Cities, Kaela Weston of Okoboji, Mutually Assured Destruction of Ankeny, Riding Atlas of Davenport, Ryan Ahrenholtz of Defiance, The Noobers of Okoboji, and Triple Shot of Milford.
You have free articles remaining.
“Iowa Rocks Talent” is a statewide competition designed to encourage participation in music outside of school and provide professional development opportunities for young musicians.
For more information about the Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame Induction weekend at www.iowarocknroll.com.
Czareena Paulino, science, Mason City
Parents: Rolando & Jinky Paulino
Activities: -
After graduation: University of Illinois
Kruz Sanchez, social science, Mason City
Parents: Annette Squier, Jessie Sanchez
Activities: None
After graduation: University of Northern Iowa, studying General Economics and Finance
Alicia Hoeft, technical, Mason City
Parents: Kariann and Jon Brown and Justin and Haley Hoeft
Activities: Softball, Volleyball, Cheerleading, Dance, and Silver Cord
After graduation: I plan to go to Kirkwood Community College for my first two years, then transfer to the University of Iowa to become a dentist.
Timothy Read, music, Mason City
Parents: Jon and Jenni Read
Activities: Symphonic Band, Jazz Band, Model UN, Tennis
After graduation: NIACC, Iowa State University
Kaitlyn Broske, social science, Mason City
Parents: C.T. and Katie Broske, Michelle Broske
Activities: Orchestra
After graduation: NIACC nursing program. I am hoping to work as a nurse in the Mason City area after finishing my degree.
Jacob Frieden, language, Mason City
Parents: Blaine and Becky Frieden
Activities: Choir, National Honor Society, Tech-Team, tennis, volunteer tutoring (statistics and physics), piano, and karate
After graduation: Iowa state university - software engineering
Lucy Kim, math, Mason City
Parents: Kwang and Julie Kim
Activities: Dance Team, Cheer, Choir, National Honors Society
After graduation: University of Iowa to pursue a Biomedical Sciences major
Megan Meyer, female athlete, Mason City
Parents: Mark and Ann Meyer
Activities: Basketball, YIELD, National Honor Society, All Iowa Attack
After graduation: University of Iowa
Keegan Nobis, arts, Mason City
Parents: Dawn and David Nobis
Activities: Industrial Tech Club during sophomore and junior year, Taking Industrial System Technology class at NIACC, Working at Fareway, part of the River City Rifle and Pistol Club, Hangout with friends, Helped out with Lincoln Robotics during freshman and sophomore year, watch TV, and play video games
After graduation: North Iowa Area Community College
Dylan Miller, math, Mason City
Parents: Michael Miller and Lisa Miller
Activities: Captain of Basketball Team, Captain of Baseball Team, National Honors Society
After graduation: Major in Biology at Grand View University
Nathan Elsbernd, music, Mason City
Parents: Becky and Randy Elsbernd
Activities: Band, Choir, National Honor Society, Model UN, Mohawk Press, Tennis, Speech, Drama, Academic Decathlon, Jazz Band, Summer Musical, Accompanist, Pianist, and Organist, also participate in 4-H,
After graduation: Luther College to study church music
Marcus Buttweiler, arts, Mason City
Parents: Joseph and Valerie Buttweiler
Activities: band, choir, best buddies, student senate, Stebens Children’s Theater, speech, drama
After graduation: University of Northern Iowa studying Theater and Education
Thea Lunning, social science, Mason City
Parents: Marc and Jennifer
Activities: Swim Team, Golf Team, National Honor Society, Best Buddies, Concert Choir, and the Silver Cord Program
After graduation: Attending NIACC to play golf and study science before continuing on to eventually pursue a degree in ophthalmology or dermatology.
Joey Daoud, science, Mason City
Parents: Fouad Daoud and Angie Daoud
Activities: Cross Country, Soccer, IBA Basketball, and Choir
After graduation: I will be studying biochemistry at an undecided college.
Brianna Sullivan, arts, Mason City
Parents: Patricia Sullivan, Jonathan Sullivan
Activities: Spend free periods in the art room doing various projects. I enjoy a challenge, so for every project I try to test myself. I was a member of Student Senate until earlier this year. I also participated in Speech and Drama sophomore year. Outside of school I enjoy camping and spending time with friends and family.
After graduation: North Iowa Area Community College
Troy Monahan III, male athlete, Mason City
Parents: Troy II and Amy Monahan
Activities: Football 3 year Varsity starter , 3 year Letter Winner, 3 time All District Honors. Wrestling 4 year Varsity wrestler, 4 year letter winner, CIML Conference Champion, 2 time State Qualifier and 2 time State Medalist.
After graduation: Upper Iowa University Majoring in Education with a Coaching Degree and continuing my wrestling career
Brady Gatton, technical, Newman Catholic
Parents: Jerry Gatton and Leslie Hecker
Activities: Basketball, Football and Track
After graduation: North Iowa Area Community College
Lucas Udelhofen, language, Newman Catholic
Parents: Jim Udelhofen and Julie Udelhofen
Activities: concert band, jazz band, marching band, cross country manager, national honor society, parish youth choir, Epiphany parish youth group, high school reading club
After graduation: I will be attending Iowa State for architecture. After graduating, I hope to become a residential architect.
Jacob Schutt, math, Newman Catholic
Parents: Michael and Julie Schutt
Activities: Cross Country, Basketball, Track, Baseball, National Honor Society
After graduation: Iowa State to study engineering
Isaac Fettkether, arts, Newman Catholic
Parents: Steve and Carleen Fettkether
Activities: Cross country, basketball, soccer, track, National Honor Society, Campus Leadership Team, Junior Board of Directors, Art Club, YIELD, National Honor Society, tutor program, Campus Leadership Team, Art club
After graduation: University of Iowa studying human physiology on the Pre-physical therapy track
Macy Alexander, female athlete, Newman Catholic
Parents: Matt and Angi Alexander
Activities: Softball, basketball, track, and art club.
After graduation: NIACC
Michael Manternach, social science, Newman Catholic
Parents: Paul and Jill
Activities: Cross Country, Swimming, Golf, Campus Leadership Team, Quiz Bowl, Choir, Drama, National Honor Society, Catholic Heart Work Camp
After graduation: Loras College in Dubuque Iowa studying Political Science
Mya O'Connell, science, Newman Catholic
Parents: Amy and Tony O'Connell
Activities: Cross Country Manager, Golf Team, Honor Bands, National Merit Finalist, National Honor Society, Battle of the Books, Concert Band, Jazz Band, Honor Roll, Volunteering, Lifeguarding
After graduation: Iowa State University where I will major in Chemical Engineering
Zoe Marquis, music, Newman Catholic
Parents: Kristy and Tony Marquis
Activities: Concert Band, Jazz Band, Concert Choir, Musical, Youth Choir, Youth Group
After graduation: I will be attending Iowa State University in Ames to major in microbiology and minor in music. I currently work at Target in the produce department.
Josh Fitzgerald, male athlete, Newman Catholic
Parents: John and Shelley Fitzgerald
Activities: Baseball (Elite All State), Football (First Team All-State), Basketball (First Team All District), Perfect Game Baseball, High Honorable Mention All-American
After graduation: Plan to attend Kirkwood to continue my education and play college baseball.
Drew Enke, male athlete, Clear Lake
Parents: Jason Enke and Sarah Enke
Activities: Football, Basketball, Track & Field, Coached children football and basketball teams. Participated in Excel, school play, and designed school T-Shirts.
After graduation: I will be attending the University of Northern Iowa. I plan to study graphic design and marketing. I will also be playing football there.
Rowan Fread, science, Clear Lake
Parents: Brian & Amy Fread
Activities: Choir, Theater, Basketball, Softball, Model UN, Lions Reach Out, Student Council
After graduation: University of Oklahoma, studying Spanish and Pre-medical studies
Bardha Ahmedi, social science, Clear Lake
Parents: Nevzat and Behije Ahmedi
Activities: Model UN, Student Council, Girl's Tennis, Lions Reach Out, Battle Of The Books, Speech, and Band
After graduation: Drake University
Bridger Thomsen, music, Clear Lake
Parents: Tracy Thomsen and Brian Thomsen
Activities: Hunting, Fishing
After graduation: NIACC - Nursing
KaraAnn Reineke, language, Clear Lake
Parents: Ernest and Melodee Reineke
Activities: The activities I participate in include church choir, tennis, cross country, speech, theater, National Honor Society, band, jazz band, and choir.
After graduation: My plans once I graduate are to attend the University of Northern Iowa for Elementary Education.
Macy Mixdorf, female athlete, Clear Lake
Parents: Matt and Tracy Mixdorf
Activities: Volleyball, Track, Softball, National Honor Society, Student Council, Mentoring
After graduation: University of Iowa to study Pre-med
Aaron Blum, arts, Clear Lake
Parents: Tom and Christina Blum
Activities: Tennis all four years, Band all four years, Chess Club, I spend much of my time at home making poster designs, t-shirt designs, reading, and listening to music. I've taken a variety of art classes at the school.
After graduation: Iowa State, studying Graphic Design
David Guetzlaff, math, Clear Lake
Parents: Al and Jill Guetzlaff
Activities: Concert and Jazz Band, Cross Country, Soccer, Boy Scouts, Robotics Club, ZYouth Group, and National Honor Society.
After graduation: Wartburg College. I will be studying Computer Science.
Draven Monson, technical, Clear Lake
Parents: Tim Monson & Lindy Castrounovo
Activities: Internship at Glen's Tire
After graduation: Going to NIACC to major in business
Carter Bachman, social science, Algona
Parents: Misty Bachman
Activities: National History Day
After graduation: Waldorf University
Alyssa Yokimishyn, math, Algona
Parents: Nichole and David Yokimishyn
Activities: Golf, Link Crew, Student Senate, National Honor Society, Peer Helping, Journalism, Broadcasting, Leadership
After graduation: University of Iowa with an interest in biology or English
Nicole Smidt, female athlete, Algona
Parents: Scott and Pamela Smidt
Activities: Basketball, Softball, Track, FFA, 4-H, and County Council
After graduation: Iowa State University - Major in Ag Business
Marlie McGuire, arts, Algona
Parents: Amy and the late Jack McGuire
Activities: Volleyball, Track, Art
After graduation: DMACC in Ankany Iowa for Nursing
Hunter Long, technical, Algona
Parents: Todd Long and Laurie Long
Activities: 4 years of Football, 2 years of Track and Field, One year of Baseball, 4 years of intramurals, 4 years of schools student section, YMCA flag football volunteering
After graduation: Des Moines Area Community College - liberal arts with an emphasis on education
Laura Stowater, science, Algona
Parents: Todd and Liz Stowater
Activities: Swim Team, 4-H, Science Fair, Student Senate, Link Leader, Piano Lessons, Band, and National Honor Society
After graduation: Iowa State University with a Major in Chemical Engineering
Rorrie Menke, language, Algona
Parents: Rebecca Howland-Menke and Steve Menke
Activities: Instrumental music, Academic Decathlon, GSA, Speech, Theater, Track, National History Day
After graduation: Simpson College studying Political Science
Kylie Weier, music, Algona
Parents: Mike and Joy Weier
Activities: Band, Jazz Band, Choir, Jazz Choir, Speech/Drama, Theater, National Honor Society, Swim Team, Basketball, Golf
After graduation: University of South Dakota, Speech-Language Pathology and music
Carson Devine, male athlete, Algona
Parents: Chad and Lindsey Devine
Activities: Football (2 year letter winner), 2018 first team all district, 2018 first team all area
Wrestling - 2018-2019 team captain, 4 year letter winner, 100 career varsity wins, 2-time state qualifier, 2019 NCC champion, and 2018-2019 team MVP award
Baseball- 2018 first team all district, 2018 first team all NCC, and 2018 first team all area
After graduation: I am studying general education at DMACC, and I will be applying to the Ankeny Hyvee. In the summers work at Snap-on in Algona.
Isaac Sorenson, math, Belmond-Klemme
Parents: Michelle Sorenson and Donnell Sorenson
Activities: I have participated in robotics every year of high school. I have also participated in the speech team for two years and thespians in every year of high school. I was a part of the golf team for three years and the cross country team for one year of high school. I also was in the quiz bowl every year of high school. Outside of school, I was in the Belmond Area Free Youth group for three years.
After graduation: After graduation, I will attend Iowa State University for a neuroscience degree. I intend to study the brain, particularly memory and cognition.
Easton Barrus, male athlete, Belmond-Klemme
Parents: Jodi and TJ Turner and Bo and Veronica Barrus
Activities: Football, Basketball, Track, Baseball, Student Council, National Honor Society
After graduation: Grand View University double majoring in Sports Management and Foreign Language, playing baseball
Samantha Wester, language, Belmond-Klemme
Parents: Mark Wester and Teresa Wester
Activities: Volleyball, FFA, Speech
After graduation: Iowa Lakes Community College
Easton Smith, music, Belmond-Klemme
Parents: Todd and Peggy Smith
Activities: My in-school activities include Jazz Band, Concert Band, Show Choir, Thespians, NHS, Golf, Football, and Basketball. My out-of-school activities include Boy Scouts, 4-H, and many church activities. I take online college classes and will have taken 27 credit hours worth of classes at the end of this school year.
After graduation: North Iowa Area Community College
Taylor Grissom, female athlete, Belmond-Klemme
Parents: Tammy and John Krauss
Activities: Softball, Volleyball, Track, Basketball, Cheerleading, Choir, Yearbook
After graduation: Undecided
Grace Wertjes, arts, Belmond-Klemme
Parents: Connie Roys and James Wertjes
Activities: I have been in Speech, Thespians, Band, and FFA all four years. I have participate in cross country my junior and senior year. I participated in track my junior year. I have also participated in dance since I was little.
After graduation: Belmond-Klemme High School
Tristan Wessels, technical, Belmond-Klemme
Parents: Jason and Jaclyn
Activities: Dance, Church
After graduation: NIACC then transfer to UNI for finance
Gustavo Suarez, science, Belmond-Klemme
Parents: Yoni Suarez and Lianne Hovden
Activities: Football, Track, Wrestling
After graduation: Attending the University of Iowa and majoring in biology.
Jayden Lane, social science, Belmond-Klemme
Parents: Jerry and Patty Lane
Activities: Football, Basketball, Track, and NHS
After graduation: DMACC, career undecided
Isabella Capesius, female athlete, Bishop Garrigan
Parents: Stephanie Capesius and Dean Capesius
Activities: Golf, Dance, Christian Leadership and Publications. I am active in my church, I work at Emeralds and at the Spring Valley Golf Course.
After graduation: I will attend the Aveda Institute in Des Moines after graduation.
Preston Kohlhaas, technical, Bishop Garrigan
Parents: Jim and Cyndi Kohlhaas
Activities: Football, Track, Trapshooting, Community Quiz Bowl, Pops Concert, Bear Facts, Christian Leadership, Honor Society, Active in church, business owner/operator
After graduation: I will be attending Iowa State to study Mechanical Engineering
Gabriel Trainer, music, Bishop Garrigan
Parents: Tony and Cheryl Trainer
Activities: Football, Swimming, Band, Choir, Speech, Honor Society, Quiz Bowl, Math Team, Drama, active in church, play guitar at mass, went on a mission trip to Haiti
After graduation: I will be attending the University of Northern Iowa to study pre-med
Madelyn Cink, language, Bishop Garrigan
Parents: Tony and Jody Cink
Activities: Track, Football Cheerleading, Competition Cheerleading, Has served on Student Council, Christian Leadership in Action, FFA, 4H, Algona FFA Chapter Secretary 2017-2018, Homecoming Court, Bishop Garrigan Honor Society Member
After graduation: I will be attending Iowa State University to pursue a degree in Accounting.
Emma Thul, arts, Bishop Garrigan
Parents: Sue Thul and Brian Thul
Activities: Football and Basketball Cheerleading, Drama, Choir, Band, Student Council, Honor Society, Honor Roll, Christian Leadership, Track
After graduation: Attending Simpson College with a Major in Neuroscience/Pre-Nursing 3-in-1 program with Allen College
Logan Heying, science, Bishop Garrigan
Parents: Jake and Alana Heying
Activities: Band, Choir, Large Group Speech, Individual Speech, Baseball, Quiz Bowl, Guitarist at school Mass, Lector and Cantor and home parish, Dickens Fire Department breakfasts
After graduation: I am going to Iowa State University for Aerospace Engineering and am also enrolled in the Navy ROTC to be commissioned as an officer.
John Meis, social science, Bishop Garrigan
Parents: Conrad and Maureen Meis
Activities: Track, Football, Cross Country, baseball, basketball, DECA, Speech Team, Honor Society, Bear Facts Radio Show Host, 2019 Iowa Senate Page, Pickleball club, Christian Leadership in Action, Choir (3 years), Intramural basketball, math team (1 year), Vice President of Marketing for Iowa DECA
After graduation: University of Iowa
Hannah Ausenhus, female athlete, Central Springs
Parents: Duane and Monica Ausenhus
Activities: Volleyball, basketball, softball, National Honor Society, Student Council, Leadership group
After graduation: I will be attending Coe College to continue playing softball, with an undecided major.
Avery Knudson, music, arts, Central Springs
Parents: Marty and Kay Knudson
Activities: Cheer, Band, Choir, Chamber Choir, Theater, Speech
After graduation: New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts, Acting, and working where ever they hire me
Zach Ryg, male athlete, Central Springs
Parents: Scott and Christa Ryg
Activities: Football, wrestling, 4-H, Plymouth Volunteer Fire Department
After graduation: Upper Iowa University, Ag Business and wrestle
Garrett Heagel, social science, Central Springs
Parents: Scott and Julie Heagel
Activities: Wrestling for 4 years, track for 4 years, and trapshooting for 4 years. I farm in the fall, and work excavation in the summer.
After graduation: Enlisted in the U.S. Air Force
Cassey Bly, language, Central Springs
Parents: Christine and the late Phil Bly
Activities: Volleyball, Basketball, Golf, and Student Council
After graduation: UNI to major in TESOL (teaching English as a second language)
Jacob VerHelst, technical, Central Springs
Parents: Mike and Lisa VerHelst
Activities: Football, Trapshooting, Band, Jazz Band, National Honor Society, and Scouting, and I have attained Eagle Scout.
After graduation: I will be studying Agricultural Engineering at Iowa State University
Dylan Kisner, math, Central Springs
Parents: Patti and John Kisner
Activities: I'm a part of the National Honor Society, and I am dual-enrolled at Central Springs and NIACC. I've played football, basketball, wrestled, track, golf, and baseball.
After graduation: University of Iowa
Aizik Hodak, science, Central Springs
Parents: Nicolette Hodak
Activities: Football, Track, and Trapshooting, Weight lifting, snowboarding, hunting, and hanging out with friends.
After graduation: Wartburg College, Engineering Science major, football and track commit as well.
Ryan Zuspan, arts, Charles City
Parents: Jessica Harris
Activities: Wheel pottery, sports and art. I take gen ed classes and any free time goes to the wheel in the art room. After school it's all about practice for whatever sport I'm playing at the time.
After graduation: Upper Iowa university. I work for Y's Guys and help the kids.
Jackson Molstead, male athlete, Charles City
Parents: Mike and Paula Molstead
Activities: Basketball, Golf, NHS
After graduation: Wartburg College, studying Business/finance, working at Mike Molstead Motors in the summer
Chase Foxen, social science, Charles City
Parents: Daniel Foxen and Sammantha Ruiz-Yager
Activities: In school I enjoy taking science, social studies, and industrial technology courses. I also have a major interest in German and I have taken four years through high school, and I hope to minor in German. I enjoy welding, target shooting, camping, and reading. German American Partnership Program.
After graduation: I will attend Iowa State University to study chemical engineering.
Colton Slinger, language, Charles City
Parents: Anthony and Carol Slinger
Activities: Football, Basketball, Golf, Track, Baseball and National Honors Society
After graduation: Undecided on where. However, I will be studying in the business field and continuing my athletic career playing baseball
Ruby Peterson, music, Charles City
Parents: Mark and Sandra Peterson
Activities: Two jazz choirs, concert choir, drama/speech club, orchestra, marching band
After graduation: Iowa State University Major undeclared
Sophia Morton, math, Charles City
Parents: Julie and Brad Morton
Activities: Violin, painting, kayaking, reading, President of 4-H Llama Cub, and community orchestra member, orchestra, solar panel projects, extra math and science classes, Chamber orchestra group "Christmas caroling" locally and tutoring math students
After graduation: Going to the University of Missouri for mathematics
Samantha Heyer, female athlete, Charles City
Parents: Jeremy and Jodi Heyer
Activities: Volleyball, Track and Field, Softball, Band, Blood Drive Coordinator
After graduation: University of Northern Iowa (Biomedical major and play softball)
Madelyn Tjaden, technical, Charles City
Parents: Jennifer and Scott Tjaden
Activities: I have been to 47 of the 50 states, including Germany, Peru, Canada, Mexico, and I also was a part of a mission trip to Haiti. I have been involved in Comet Cafe, where we prepare meals and serve to our community. I have been involved in FFA and have shown swine at our county fair. I currently serve as the Vice President in our local chapter. I was inducted into the National Honor Society in 2018. I have participated in swimming, softball, cross country, and I am currently in golf.
After graduation: Iowa State University majoring in food science
Paula Thea Montemayor, science, Charles City
Parents: Aulgar and Jovita Montemayor
Activities: Orchestra, Student Council, Wire Choir
After graduation: Nursing at the University of Iowa
Jordan Spooner, technical, Forest City
Parents: Todd and Patty Spooner
Activities: Football, Track and Baseball. Outside of sports and school, I like being outdoors or doing anything that involves hands-on work.
After graduation: Iowa State University to study Construction Engineering
Kelsey Koch, female athlete, Forest City
Parents: Mike and Janelle Koch
Activities: Waldorf Composition I and II, Biology, Stats, Sociology, Woods I, Volleyball, basketball, track, softball, show choir, FCA
After graduation: University of Northern Iowa to major in business administration
Gabe Staudt, math, Forest City
Parents: Steven and Nicole Staudt
Activities: Marching and concert band, concert and show choir, track and field, football, student council.
After graduation: University of Northern Iowa to study Math Education and Mathematics
Alyssa Buffington, arts, Forest City
Parents: Brian and Tora Buffington
Activities: Band, Marching Band, Choir, Show Choir, Play, Musical, Speech, Community Theatre
After graduation: MSU Mankato to study Psychology and Law
Josie Edel, language, Forest City
Parents: Scott and Jeri Edel
Activities: Speech, spring play, fall musical, show choir, Interact, (community service club) choir, student council, church youth ministry
After graduation: I plan to study Spanish and Politics at Loras College
Micah Lambert, science, social science, Forest City
Parents: Lee and Tammy Lambert
Activities: Football, Baseball, Basketball, Track, FCA, Interact, Fall Musical, Spring Play. Taking band, practical skills, and Spanish, along with Composition II and Physics II at Waldorf, and Psychology through NIACC.
After graduation: I am attending Dordt University in the fall to major in Biology with Pre-PA intentions. I will also play basketball at Dordt
Avery Busta, male athlete, Forest City
Parents: Dennis and Rosie Busta
Activities: Basketball, golf, baseball, choir, show choir, college classes along with a couple high school classes, working out, biking, spending time with family and friends. Dog walks in the summer.
After graduation: University of Northern Iowa and majoring in physical education
Sarah Hovinga, music, Forest City
Parents: Jeff and Colleen Hovinga
Activities: Show Choir, Marching Band, Fall Musical, Spring Play, Individual and Large Group Speech, Literary Magazine, All-State Choir, Singing at church, helping with a religious ed class, and working at Cabin Coffee
After graduation: The University of Northern Iowa for Music Education
Dakota Burress, technical, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Parents: Darrin and Jennifer Burress
Activities: FFA, 4-H, Boy Scouts, Random Acts of Coolness, Band, Jazz Band, Soccer, Baseball, Archery
After graduation: Going to NIACC and studying agricultural operations
Nicole Upmeyer, math, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Parents: Adam and Denise Upmeyer
Activities: Cross country, basketball, track, softball, Teen Council, Random Acts Of Coolness, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society
After graduation: Wartburg College to study Biochemistry
Jace Pringnitz, male athlete, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Parents: Jerry and Karrie Pringnitz
Activities: Football, Soccer, Track, FFA, Youth Investing Energy in Leadership Development (YIELD),
After graduation: Dordt College studying Ag Business and playing football
Dalton Hawe, social science, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Parents: Travis and Beth Hawe
Activities: Cross Country, Soccer, Teen Council, Student Council, Interact, National Honor Society, Boys State, Band, Archery
After graduation: University of Iowa or NIACC to pursue a degree in Engineering
Reece Smith, science, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Parents: George and Tara Smith
Activities: Track, Cross-Country, National Honor Society, Student Council, Youth Group
After graduation: The University of Iowa, studying pre-medicine
Mara Anderson, female athlete, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Parents: Grant and Brenda Anderson
Activities: Volleyball, Cross Country, Basketball, Track, Student Council, Teen Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, FFA, 4-H, Choir, Jazz Choir, National Honor Society
After graduation: I will be attending Iowa State University majoring in Kinesiology and minoring in Spanish.
Kyle Bell, music, Garner-Hayfield-Venura
Parents: Lukas Bell and Robin Bell
Activities: Band, choir, jazz band, jazz choir, cadet teaching.
After graduation: Waldorf University in Forest City, IA for Music Education
Macey Spillman, language, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Parents: Dennis and Paula Spillman
Activities: National Honor Society, Academic Achievement Banquet, Band, Chorus, Family Career and Community Leaders of America (Representative), Spanish Advocacy Team Project Leader, Rotary Interact (Group Leader), Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Teen Council, Future Business Leaders of America, Basketball, Volleyball (Captain), Soccer, Softball, Seal of Biliteracy
After graduation: I will be majoring in Human Resource and minoring in Spanish at the University of Northern Iowa.
Keturah Sauke, music, Hampton-Dumont
Parents: Chris and Amy Sauke
Activities: I have been involved in band, choir, jazz band, chamber choir, student council, track, SADD, speech, and the pit band and backstage crew for drama productions. During the school day, I play in concert band and jazz band, sing in concert choir and chamber choir, and take a full schedule of classes including Spanish, Physics, and Calculus. Outside of school, I am a part of the Hampton Municipal Band, my church's youth group, and the Windsor and Scenic City Big Bands.
After graduation: I plan on attending Iowa State University to study Architecture.
Paige Springer, female athlete, Hampton-Dumont
Parents: Jeff and Diana Springer
Activities: Throughout my years in high school I have participated in various sports; basketball, track, softball, volleyball, and tennis. Outside of sports, I have been involved in student council, SADD, prom central, and student ambassadors.
After graduation: I will play softball at Iowa Lakes Community College and obtain my Associates of Science Degree.
Sara Buseman, arts, Hampton-Dumont
Parents: Jerry and Wendy Buseman
Activities: Band, Large Group and Individual Speech (5 time All-Stater), Football and Wrestling Cheerleading, Mock trial (All-State Witness), Drama (plays and musicals), Key Club, Dance Team, and Honor Society
After graduation: Attend Baylor University in Waco, Texas to study Communication Sciences and Disorders, and Spanish on the pre-med track
Morgan Miller, language, Hampton-Dumont
Parents: Stacy and Diane Miller
Activities: Key Club, Key Club Officer, SADD Club, SADD Club Officer, Individual Speech, Group Speech, All-State Speech, Student Council, Honor Society, KWWL Best of Class, 300+ Silver Cord Hours, Club Softball, Track, Basketball, Football Cheerleading, Wrestling Cheerleading, Cheerleading Captain, Prom Central, CAL Connector, TRIO, Dumont Reformed Church RCYF, Black Belt in Karate, Volunteer Reading, H-D Ambassador
After graduation: Attend the University of Iowa and major in Biology on the Pre-Med Track
Addie Dean, math, Hampton-Dumont
Parents: Robert and Amber Dean
Activities: Outside of school, I am a part of my local youth group and work part time at First Bank Hampton. During school, I have a very math heavy schedule including College Trigonometry, AP Calculus, and AP Physics as well as filling my extra time with Band and World Literature. After school, I am actively involved in Speech, Drama, and SADD.
After graduation: After graduation, I plan to attend Wartburg and major in accounting.
Riley Flint, male athlete, Hampton-Dumont
Parents: Heidi Hilton, Tyler and Katy Flint
Activities: Cross Country, Basketball, Track, Student Council, SADD, TRIO, Key Club, and DARE
After graduation: I will be attending Buena Vista University to study Environmental Science.
Triston Rew, social science, Hampton-Dumont
Parents: Travis and Karen Rew
Activities: softball, basketball, tennis, volleyball, writer's club, creative writing, book club, SADD, student council, Honor Society, Future Teachers of America, prom central, Blood Donor, youth fellowship group, mission trip attendee, church nursery volunteer, bible school volunteer, church liturgist, children’s time leader in church service, babysitter, helping kids at local softball clinic,
After graduation: Grand View University to major in Social Sciences Education
Madison Drilling, science, Hampton-Dumont
Parents: Ken and Angela Drilling
Activities: I've taken a full schedule of classes all four years and have dual enrolled in college courses. Speech, drama, SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions), Key Club, choir, band, and jazz band.
After graduation: I will be attending the University of Iowa as a biomedical engineer major. I currently work at the Windsor Theatre as a concession worker.
Audrey Casperson, female athlete, Lake Mills
Parents: Tim and April Casperson
Activities: Volleyball, Basketball, Golf, Softball, Student Council, and National Honor Society.
After graduation: NIACC before transferring to the University of Iowa to major in pre-law.
Hunter Tritch, technical, Lake Mills
Parents: Jay and Stacy Tritch
Activities: Trapshooting, NIACC President's List, NIACC Welding Program (rec'd certificate May 3, 2019) Work at Dave's 66 and Happy Time Resort and Help my best friend, Clay Hagen, farm. Enjoy Hunting and Truck/Tractor pulling
After graduation: NIACC to finish Welding Diploma
Kendall Kirschbaum, language, Lake Mills
Parents: Dan and Kim Kirschbaum
Activities: Golf, Cross Country, Volleyball, Basketball, Softball, Track, FFA, FCA, Youth Group, Lifeguarding
After graduation: Iowa State University, Business and Industrial Engineering
Tyler Larson, math, Lake Mills
Parents: Jon and Ann Larson
Activities: 4-H, Sunday School Teacher
After graduation: University of Northern Iowa: Math or Science Education
Lydia Saxton, arts, Lake Mills
Parents: Linda and Marty Saxton
Activities: For electives, I enjoy taking chorus and many art classes as well as a few agriculture classes. Chorus (honor choirs, All-State Chorus, solo/ensemble contest), Speech Club (individual and large group), National Honor Society, FFA (2018-2019 chapter president), 4-H (showing dairy cattle and exhibiting fine arts project), Community Theatre (active in productions in northern Iowa/southern Minnesota as well as behind the scenes of the Lake Mills Middle School musical)
After graduation: Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to double major in art education and musical theatre
Elizabeth Heagel, music, Lake Mills
Parents: Chad and Gloria Heagel
Activities: Band, Chorus, Jazz Band, Drumline, Winter Guard, Football Cheerleading, Basketball Cheerleading, Basketball, Track, Competition Cheerleading, FCCLA, Student Council, Winnebago County Task Force, Girl Scouts
After graduation: University of Northern Iowa to major in Nursing
Mason White, social science, Lake Mills
Parents: Larry White
Activities: Speech club
After graduation: Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia
Cael Boehmer, science, male athlete, Lake Mills
Parents: Jim and Angie Boehmer
Activities: Football (4 years), Wrestling (3 years), Track (4 years), Baseball (5 years) Chorus, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, Senior Class President
After graduation: Wartburg College to study Engineering Science and Playing on the Wartburg Baseball Team
Trevor Brinkman, math, North Butler
Parents: Todd and Barbara Brinkman
Activities: I participated in cross country, wrestling, track and field, and baseball. I am a member of the National Honor Society, student council, silver chord program, FFA, and peer mentoring. I am an Eagle Scout with troop 1026.
After graduation: I will be attending NIACC for Agriculture Operations Management.
Colton Bell, social science, North Butler
Parents: Mark Mahler, Kathy Bell-Mahler
Activities: Boy Scouts, Band, Jazz Band
After graduation: I plan to attend Hawkeye for their Electronic Engineering Technology program
Emy Osterbuhr, female athlete, North Butler
Parents: Chad and Jamie Osterbuhr
Activities: Current high school activities include volleyball, basketball, Large Group and Individual Speech, Choir, Select Choir, Drama Club, Athletic Leadership Council, TAG, and Spanish Club, instructional aide, Battle of the Books, and Special Olympics volunteer.
After graduation: I will be attending the University of Northern Iowa to major in elementary education.
Beau Thompson, male athlete, North Butler
Parents: Todd and Corrine
Activities: football, wrestling, basketball, golf, baseball, Athletic Leadership Council, Prom Committee, St. Mary Church Religious Education
After graduation: Attending NIACC to major in Criminal Justice and I will be on the golf team. Currently, I work at Round Grove Golf and Country Club.
Chase Eiklenborg, language, North Butler
Parents: Greg and Carrie Eiklenborg
Activities: Boy Scouts, Library Teen Board, Church Youth Group, Track, Basketball, Baseball, National Honor Society, Band, Choir, Select Choir, TAG, Peer Mentoring Program, Athletic Leadership Council, Drama, Speech, Musicals
After graduation: Attend the University of Northern Iowa to major in Business.
Caitlyn Hyman, technical, North Butler
Parents: Keith and Michelle Hyman
Activities: Basketball Manager, Science Club, Social Studies Club, National Honor Society, TAG, Girl Scouts and Luther League (church youth group)
After graduation: Attend UNI and major in Accounting
Lauren Hawker, music, North Butler
Parents: Ross and Sarah Hawker
Activities: Library Teen Board and Luther League, Social Studies Club (Model UN), Science Club, Choir, Select Choir, Band, National Honor Society, Student Council, and Athletic Leadership Council. Track, Dance, and Volleyball.
After graduation: I am planning to attend Hawkeye Community College to study Social Work and transfer to the University of Northern Iowa afterwards
Jaden Mason, science, North Butler
Parents: Melissa Jungling
Activities: Athletic Leadership Council; Football, golf, basketball
After graduation: University of Wartburg for exercise science
Tristen Bradley, arts, North Butler
Parents: Rachelle and Robert Bradley
Activities: Basketball Cheer, Football Cheer, Individual Speech, Large Group Speech, Drama, Choir, Yearbook
After graduation: Hawkeye Community College
Charles Wycoff, music, North Iowa
Parents: Tiffany and Michael
Activities: Musical, play, speech, community theater, bowling, esports, band, choir, track, and cross country
After graduation: Waldorf musical theater and music education/part time at Fridley State 5 Theater
Layla Langfald, language, North Iowa
Parents: Troy and Alissa Fleener
Activities: Outside of school, I play Minnesota League volleyball. I also enjoy reading and writing, hanging out with Sadie, Katelin, and Sydney, and watching Netflix
After graduation: After graduation, I plan on attending the University of Iowa and major in English and creative writing.
Joseph Blocker, arts, North Iowa
Parents: Phil and Bobie Blocker
Activities: I like to draw, paint, and play video games.
After graduation: I'm going to go into Dakota State University, and I'm going to be studying in game design.
Brett Watson, social science, North Iowa
Parents: Ben and Andrea Walton, Troy and Melissa Vaudt
Activities: Wrestling, hanging with friends, working on my car
After graduation: Army and college at NIACC
Kevin Hassebroek, technical, North Iowa
Parents: Heather Eilering and Dan Hassebroek
Activities: I have been involved in Cross Country, Football, Basketball, Track, Trap Shooting, and Student Council. I am involved in FFA, teachers assist, and I help around the school if people need help.
After graduation: NIACC to study Agricultural teaching and Industrial Technology teaching
Isaiah Walk, math, male athlete, North Iowa
Parents: Bill and Amy Walk
Activities: Football, Track, and FFA; I help out at our Lutheran Church and North Iowa Betterment
After graduation: Next year I plan to attend Central College in Pella, Iowa. I plan to play football while I major in Computer Science.
Katelin Adams, science, female athlete North Iowa
Parents: Jerry and Diane Price and Paul Adams
Activities: Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Volleyball, FFA, FCCLA, Spring Musical, Student Council, and National Honor Society, Winnebago County Junior Fairboard, Sunday School, coach Northern Lights Volleyball
After graduation: Minnesota West Community and Technical College studying associates of science degree. I plan to work at the YMCA in Worthington, Minnesota
Brian VandenBerg, math, North Iowa Christian School
Parents: Steve and Tracie
Activities: Band, Tennis, Baseball, Basketball, Church Youth Group
After graduation: Northwestern College, Business Finance
Madeline Burton, female athlete, North Iowa Christian School
Parents: Tim and Kirsten Burton
Activities: Student Council, Choir, Drama, Mason City High School Cross Country, Track and Field
After graduation: NIACC, Nursing
Sarah Yezek, music, Northwood-Kensett
Parents: Dan and Michelle Yezek
Activities: Band, Choir, Drama, Large Group Speech, Individual Speech, Solo and Ensemble, National Honor Society, Track and Field, Viking Crew, and FCCLA. First Lutheran Youth Group, Day Camp, and Bolan VBS. I work at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood.
After graduation: I plan to attend UNI and major in English Education, with a minor in both Special Ed and Music.
Laura Hopperstad, female athlete, Northwood-Kensett
Parents: Jay and Robin Hopperstad
Activities: 4-H, Youth Group, Day Camp Counselor, Sunday School Counselor
After graduation: Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Softball, Nation Honor Society, Student Council, FFA, Viking Crew, Youth Tobacco Coalition
Gavin Varner, male athlete, Northwood-Kensett
Parents: Sue and Fred Varner
Activities: Football, Wrestling, Trap, Baseball, Fishing, Hunting
After graduation: NIACC welding. Would like to work at ADA Enterprise Inc.
Josie Einertson, math, Northwood-Kensett
Parents: Linda and Troy Einertson
Activities: Youth Group, Sunday School Teacher, Day Camp Leader, Basketball, Cross Country, Track, Math Club, National Honor Society, and Student Council
After graduation: University of Northern Iowa, studying Mathematics Teaching
Allie Carman, social science, Northwood-Kensett
Parents: Aaron Carman, Angie Creger
Activities: Volleyball, Basketball, Golf, Softball, NHS, Choir, Youth Group, Tobacco Free Youth Coalition
After graduation: University of Northern Iowa to study speech pathology
Samuel Kliment, science, Northwood-Kensett
Parents: Darrin and Susan Kliment
Activities: Football, Wrestling, Track, Student Council, NHS, 4-H, children's ministry volunteer at church, and youth soccer coach
After graduation: Iowa State University for Civil Engineering and summers working for BET Roofing
Logan Mix, language, Northwood-Kensett
Parents: Amos and Loraine Mix
Activities: Sound at work, Rube Goldburg, NHS, Track, Band
After graduation: United States Air Force
Julia Quisley, arts, Northwood-Kensett
Parents: Dave and Chris Quisley
Activities: Basketball, Drama, FFA, Golf, Group Speech, Individual Speech, Math Club, Homecoming Court, NHS, Viking Crew, Volleyball, and Yearbook, 4-H, Iowa 4-H State Council, Sunday School Leader, Day Camp Volunteer, and Youth Group
After graduation: I'm attending Iowa State University majoring in Ag. Business.
Brock Nelson, technical, Northwood-Kensett
Parents: Brian and Susan Nelson
Activities: Football, Basketball, Golf, 4-H, National Honor Society, Student Council
After graduation: I will attend the University of Northern Iowa and I will be majoring in Actuarial Sciences.
Joan Grimm, language, Osage
Parents: Jeff and Sara Grimm
Activities: National Honor Society, Osage High School Choir and Theatre, Sacred Heart Church Choir, Large Group and Individual Speech, Cedar Summerstock Theatre
After graduation: Attend the University Of Northern Iowa for Education
Corin Johanns, science, Osage
Parents: Terry and Brenda Johanns
Activities: Sociology, Spanish, Calculus, Physics, Composition 1 and 2, Anatomy and Physiology, Certified Nursing Aid course, Senior Chemistry, Public Speaking, National Honor Society, Book Club, Rube Goldberg, Educators Rising, Cross Country, Golf, Church teacher and mass server, 4-H Club President, and Mitchell County Youth Council vice-chair
After graduation: University of Iowa for Biochemisty on the Pre-Medicine track
Rylie Olson, female, Osage
Parents: Brad and Andie Olson
Activities: Six Pack Volleyball Club, Iowa High Performance Volleyball, Osage AAU Volleyball Program, Running with Ryan, Cally's Cause, Hope for Adli, Logan Luft (Organ Donation), Caleb Strong, Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Book Club, Big Brother/Sister Program
After graduation: Grand View University - Major in Biology/Pre-Medicine
Seth Phillips, arts, Osage
Parents: Barry and Jennifer Phillips
Activities: Band, Psychology, American Government, Concert Choir, Personal Finance, Comp 1, Comp 2, Music Theory, Statistics, Game Design 2, Creative Writing, Jazz band, Concert band, Pep Band, Marching Band, Choir, Show Choir, Solo Ensemble Contest, Speech, Drama, Summer Theater
After graduation: Luther College pursuing music education
Samantha Scharper, music, Osage
Parents: Terry and Tracy Scharper
Activities: Student Council, National Honor Society, Big Brother/ Big Sister, Cross Country, Basketball, Track, Softball, School Musicals and Plays, Concert Band, Jazz Band, Pep Band, Marching Band, Concert Choir, Show Choir, Solo/Ensemble Contest Band and Chorus, DECA, Educators Rising, 4-H, Church Youth Group
After graduation: My future plans are to attend DMACC to study Criminal Justice, then transfer to Iowa State.
Alex Swenson, technical, Osage
Parents: Steve and Jean Swenson
Activities: Track, Cross Country, Band, DECA, National Honor Society, Student council, Big Brother/Big Sister
After graduation: Iowa State to study software engineering
Jenna Plotzke, math, Osage
Parents: Diane Popp and Lawrence Plotzke
Activities: Running and participating in Book Club, Cross country, trapshooting, speech, band, National Honor Society, and Big Sister Mentoring Program
After graduation: Iowa State University for Mechanical Engineering
Brett Bobinet, male athlete, Osage
Parents: Kyle and Shelly Bobinet
Activities: Football, Basketball, Baseball, Track, Calculus, Physics, Chemistry, American Government, Psychology, National Honor Society, Big Brother
After graduation: Simpson College to play football and study in Nursing
Wyatt Grady, social science, Osage
Parents: Shelly Grady and Marty Grady
Activities: AP Computer Science, Digital Electronics, Intro and Principles of Engineering, Intro to Computer Science, Psychology, Human Relations, Computer Applications, Current Affairs, Golf, Esports, Tutoring, Model UN, Video Games, Golf, Swimming, Playing outside with friends
After graduation: I plan on going to NIACC for two years for computer science and then potentially following up with another two years at ISU for computer science
Shane Holmen, math, Riceville
Parents: Connie and John Holmen
Activities: Football, Basketball, Track, Trap, and speech
After graduation: NIACC, I plan on doing general education for my first two years of college.
Abigail Marr, female athlete, Riceville
Parents: Mike and Sherry Marr
Activities: Volleyball, track and field, softball, Boomerang!, FFA, Big Sister Program, 4-H
After graduation: Central College in Pella, Iowa. Majoring in education and biology to become a high school science teacher. I will also be participating in track at Central.
Dylan Orth, language, Riceville
Parents: Trent and Kimberly Orth
Activities: Football, Basketball, Track, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Youth Group, Mission Group
After graduation: University of Florida-Sports Management
Cole Byrnes, technical, Riceville
Parents: Kevin and Linda Byrnes
Activities: Football, Wrestling, FFA, National Honor Society, S.A.L.T (Student Athletic Leadership Team), Riceville Truck Club
After graduation: NIACC for Ag Sales and Service
Debra Lane, arts, Riceville
Parents: Michael and Joanne Lane
Activities: National Honor Society, Student Council, Volleyball, and softball
After graduation: Northeast Iowa Community College
Haley Gossman, science, Riceville
Parents: Carri Ruggeberg and David Gossman
Activities: National Honor Society, FFA, Big Sister Program, I work as a part-time CNA at Riceville Family Care & Therapy Center.
After graduation: Northeast Iowa Community College & Allen College for Radiography and Medical Imaging
Julia Klaes, social science, Riceville
Parents: Jeff and Shari Klaes
Activities: Cross Country, Basketball, Track and Field, NHS, FFA, Big Sister Program
After graduation: Iowa State University studying Animal Science
Ryan Larsen, male athlete, Riceville
Parents: Scott Larsen
Activities: Football, Baseball, Basketball, Track, Speech, Cross Country
After graduation: NIACC- Business
Sadie Arickx, social science, Rockford
Parents: Kelly and Paul Arickx
Activities: Class Officer (Junior and Senior Class President), National Honor Society, Band (Co-President), Choir (President), MCHS Varsity Bowling Captain, Speech (All-State), Allies Among Us (founder), IowaBIG, National History Day, John Pappajohn NIACC Small Business/Entrepreneurial Academy, Spanish Club, Model United Nations, RRMR Volunteer Club, FFA
After graduation: Lewis & Clark, Portland, Oregon, to major in English
Jayden Jorgensen, science, Rockford
Parents: Jim and Deb Jorgensen
Activities: Basketball, Cross Country, National Honor Society, Choir, Student Council, FFA and 4-H
After graduation: Iowa State University majoring in animal science and minoring in ag business
Max Rooney, math, Rockford
Parents: Matt Rooney and Heidi Marzen
Activities: Basketball, baseball, student council, National Honor Society
After graduation: Pursuing a bachelor of accounting and a minor in finance. My college is undecided.
Jacob Staudt, male athlete, Rockford
Parents: Michael and Stacy Staudt
Activities: Football, Cross Country, Basketball, Track, Golf, Baseball, Spanish Club, 4-H
After graduation: Iowa State University to Major in Supply Chain Management
Jaymee Englehardt, arts, Rockford
Parents: Stacy Funte
Activities: Drawing, painting, pottery
After graduation: Undecided
Morgan Thieman, female athlete, Rockford
Parents: Kellie Thieman and Ryan Thieman
Activities: Volleyball, Basketball, Softball, Choir, National Honor Society, Spanish Club, Science Club, Class Officer, Student Council
After graduation: NIACC for the first two years, then I will transfer to the University of Northern Iowa to major in Secondary English Language Arts and minor in Spanish.
Alana Noss, music, Rockford
Parents: Amy and Rob Noss
Activities: I have participated in Lutheran Youth Organization, Make A Wish, Polar Bear Plunge, Toys for Tots, Bass/Guitar Teacher, Bell Choir, American Legion Auxiliary, and the Rudd Haunted House. I am in Jazz Band, Marching Band, Pep Band, Concert Band, Honor Bands: Top of Iowa, Choir, Honor Choirs: Top of Iowa, Dorian, Meistersinger, Allies Among Us, Speech, Model UN, and National Honor Society.
After graduation: The Original LaJames College for Cosmetology, Mason City, Iowa.
Jamie Schuster, language, Rockford
Parents: Mindy Schuster
Activities: Softball, basketball, volleyball, 4-H, FFA, Lutheran Youth Organization class officer, NHS
After graduation: Iowa State University majoring in psychology and minoring in criminal justice
Jenna Paulus, technical, Rockford
Parents: Ed and Laurie Paulus
Activities: I participated in basketball, volleyball, softball, golf, and choir. I am also a part of National Honor Society, Student Council, FFA, and 4-H.
After graduation: I plan to attend Iowa State University and major in Biology.
Samantha Hemann, technical, St. Ansgar
Parents: Roger & Kimberley Hemann
Activities: Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Softball, FFA, FCCLA, Big Red, National Honor Society, and Meals on Wheels.
After graduation: The University of Northern Iowa to study Movement and Exercise Science.
Chloe Levan, language, St. Ansgar
Parents: Keith and Beth Levan
Activities: FFA, National Honor Society, Cross Country, Band, Dance, Drama, Lifeguarding, Physics competition, FFA, Band, National Honor Society
After graduation: Iowa State University
Gabrielle Finberg, math, St. Ansgar
Parents: Mark and Karen Havlovic
Activities: Volleyball, Track, Battle of the Books, National Honor Society, Choir, Drama, Family Career Community eaders of America (FCCLA), Big RED, and Meals on Wheels. During school I have participated in different physics competitions including the Engineering and Design Competition and Physics Olympics. I also have recently competed in the State Personal Finance and State Battle of the Books competitions. My favorite daytime activity in school is going to choir class, because I love to sing.My passions after school are playing volleyball, running track, and participating in my school's drama club.
After graduation: I am going to Iowa State University to study Biology
Sophia Merten, science, St. Ansgar
Parents: Jason and Christa Merten
Activities: Lifeguard at the CRC and St. Ansgar Aquatic Center, attend youth group, and I'm a swim instructor. This year I have been taking come NIACC college classes such as Calculus and Composition I and II. I have been taking a lot of my favorite art classes to make the most of my last year with the people around me. I have also been very involved in my physics class with our large projects such as boat races and engineering and design. I am a football manager, member of the art club, member of National Honor Society. I am also apart of my physics class teams of engineering and design, physics olympics, and paper roller coaster. I volunteer for meals on wheels and donate artwork to local activities.
After graduation: Iowa State: Kinesiology/ Pre-Occupational Therapy
Megan Adams, arts, St. Ansgar
Parents: Chris Adams and Michelle Allen
Activities: I have been working at the AmericInn of Osage for over 5 years. When I'm not working or at school, I enjoy singing, working out, and hanging out with my family and friends. I am taking multiple NIACC classes: composition 2, intro to psychology, and the CNA class. For some electives, I have also taken German and art for four years, but have also taken choir for many years. This year I participated in cheerleading, managing wrestling, golf, the Pops Concert, and National Honor Society.
After graduation: I am going to NIACC for my general education classes, then plan to transfer to UNI for psychology/counseling.
Jadyn Anderson, female athlete, St. Ansgar
Parents: Jeff and Dawn Anderson
Activities: Volleyball, Basketball, Golf, Track, Softball, Football Statistician, Student Council, Big RED, Meals on Wheels, National Honor Society, Luther League, Art Program, Lunch Buddies
After graduation: Loras College, to study Biology and continue my athletic career in Basketball and Softball
Mackenna Pannhoff, social science, St. Ansgar
Parents: Kevin and Heather Pannhoff
Activities: Golf, Cheerleading, National Honor Society, FCCLA
After graduation: NIACC for Nursing
Tanyon Schutjer, music, St. Ansgar
Parents: Lance and Meg Schutjer
Activities: Basketball, volleyball, track, softball, drama, colorguard, meals on wheels, jazz band, FCCLA, student council, student class president, and football statistician.
After graduation: I will be playing volleyball at Hawkeye Community College and majoring in Social Work and minoring in Criminology.
Collin Kramer, male athlete, St. Ansgar
Parents: Jim and Deb Kramer
Activities: Baseball, Football, Basketball, Track, Golf, National Honor Society, Meals on Weals, Big R.E.D.
After graduation: NIACC for Business then transfer to Iowa for bachelor's in Business
Mitchell Halloran, male athlete, West Fork
Parents: Mark and Amy Symens and Bill Halloran
Activities: Football (4 years), Basketball (4 years), Baseball (4 years), Track (2 years), golf (1 year), National Honor Society
After graduation: Attending NIACC for undecided degree and playing Baseball.
Zayne Kelley, social science, West Fork
Parents: TyJae Kelley and Shelli Williams
Activities: Band, choir, golf, principal's advisory council, drama, musicals, golf, Meals on Wheels, Humane Society
After graduation: I plan on going to NIACC for my gen ed studies and transferring to University of Iowa for a major in Political Sciences. I have not yet decided what I will do as a career but I will be focusing on civil rights.
Rachael Jones, science, West Fork
Parents: John and Lorraine Jones
Activities: Volleyball, basketball, cheerleading, track & field, NHS, student government, going to school activities and showing school spirit, spending time with family and friends and being outdoors
After graduation: University of Iowa, Majoring in Radiation Sciences while on women's rowing team
Kyle Rooney, math, West Fork
Parents: Jeff and Karla Rooney
Activities: Baseball, basketball, football, NHS, student government, and FFA, going to school activities, spending time with family and friends
After graduation: North Iowa Area Community College to complete AA degree. Plan to continue working on the family farm.
Katelyn Fekkers, music, arts, West Fork
Parents: Todd and Jeri
Activities: I am involved in Art, Volleyball, National Honor Society, and Track. I am employed at Fareway currently and work as a checker.
After graduation: I plan on attending NIACC online and residing in North Carolina.
Tesse Severson, technical, West Fork
Parents: Monty and Ann Severson
Activities: I like to go fishing and being outside with friends.
After graduation: I plan to get a job at Sukup when I graduate.
Lauren Trewin, language, West Fork
Parents: John & Emily Trewin
Activities: In high school I have participated in cross country, basketball, golf, softball, dance team, student cabinet, speech, yearbook, National Honor Society, FFA, and the Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership organization. In my free time I enjoy traveling to new places, capturing images with my camera, riding my bike, relaxing in my hammock, and spending time with friends and family.
After graduation: After graduation I plan on attending Wartburg College to double major in Accounting and Business Administration with a minor in Leadership.
McKenna Weaver, female athlete, West Fork
Parents: Cory and Janel Weaver
Activities: Cross country, Basketball, Track & Field, Dance, NHS, Student cabinet
After graduation: I will be attending Iowa State University in the fall of 2019 to major in Elementary Education
Caleb Eckels, male athlete, West Hancock
Parents: Darin and Jackie Eckels
Activities: FCA, Football, Wrestling, Track, Baseball, Church Youth Group
After graduation: After Graduation I plan to attend NIACC for two years in their education program and then transfer to UNI to obtain my education degree, with the final goal of a high school history teacher.
Dalton Subject, technical, West Hancock
Parents: Pam Subject
Activities: Football, Wrestling, Golf, Band, Drama, SWAT, and NHS
After graduation: Attend NIACC to major in accounting.
Gavin Becker, math, language, West Hancock
Parents: Tammy Becker
Activities: Football, Basketball, Track, Baseball, National Honor Society, Student Council, Student Leadership, FCA
After graduation: Iowa State University for Mechanical Engineering
Jennifer Alonso-Lopez, female athlete, West Hancock
Parents: Erika & Ricardo
Activities: Family Career and Community Leaders of America (4), Choir (1), Drama (3), Cross Country (2), Golf (1), Track & Field (3), Basketball Statistician (1)
After graduation: I am enlisted in the Army and I leave in July, during my Army journey I will be attending college to get my RN degree and right after get in to do my Bachelors in Science.
Gabrielle Bell, music, West Hancock
Parents: Rock Bell and Lori and Ron Finch
Activities: Volleyball (Captain), Basketball, Track, Golf, Choir, Band, Student Wellness Assistance Team (President), Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society (Secretary), Softball Scoreboard, Pep Club, FFA, Drama, Student Leadership, United Methodist Youth Group, 4-H (Vice President), Junior LEGO League Leader, Hancock County Learning Center Employee
After graduation: North Iowa Area Community College studying psychology
Natalie Lemmon, arts, West Hancock
Parents: Gail Gjerde and Nathan Lemmon
Activities: National Honor Society Vice President, Student Council President, Band President, Class President, Leadership, Pep Club, Volleyball, Speech, Art, Yearbook
After graduation: I plan to attend the University of Iowa to pursue dentistry.
Rylee Horstman, social science, West Hancock
Parents: Mike and Nedra Horstman
Activities: Volleyball, Softball, Golf, Basketball and Baseball Scoreboards, Wrestling Manager, Eagle Buddies, Youth Group
After graduation: I will attend NIACC before I transfer to Buena Vista and major in elementary education
Abby Melohn, science, West Hancock
Parents: Ron and Sue Melohn
Activities: Golf - 4 years, Basketball Statistician -3 years, FCCLA - 2 years, Student Council - 2 years
After graduation: I plan on going to NIACC for a year to get my prerequisites done for the dental assistant program, then I plan on transferring to DMACC the next year to start that program. Once I get a degree in dental assisting, I plan on moving right in to become a dental hygienist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.