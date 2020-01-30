North Iowa students celebrate Winter Dance Party's return at Surf Ballroom

This year marks the 61st anniversary of the infamous Winter Dance Party concert tour and the Feb. 3, 1959, plane crash that killed the three rock ‘n’ roll legends — and pilot Roger Peterson — near Clear Lake.

“Although the Winter Dance Party ended in a tragic way, we here at the Surf Ballroom, and throughout Clear Lake, want to remind the world that even though Buddy, Ritchie and the Bopper are gone, their stars will always shine bright here at the Surf,” Nichols said. “As a way to help everyone remember that this is a celebration of the music that will never be forgotten, please direct your attention to the sky and join me for a moment of silence for the three stars.”

After the moment of silence, the Holy Rocka Rollaz took the stage with Holly’s “That’ll Be the Day,” and West Hancock Middle School Principal Ruth Verbrugge joined her fifth- and sixth-grade students on the dance floor.

While the band performed classic ‘50s rock ‘n’ roll hits beneath the stage lights, Clear Lake and West Hancock students wearing poodle skirts, saddle shoes, leather jackets, blazers and other decade-appropriate attire occupied the dance floor with moves like the twist and the conga line.

“I know the kids were super excited all week,” Verbrugge said. “They were even singing the songs.”