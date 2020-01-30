North Iowa students celebrate Winter Dance Party's return at Surf Ballroom

More than 1,000 North Iowa children spent Wednesday morning rockin’ in Clear Lake.
Students from Mason City, Clear Lake, Central Springs, Forest City and West Hancock schools attended one of three Winter Dance Party Kids Shows at the Surf Ballroom & Museum.
“This is the most kids we’ve ever had,” said Jeff Nichols, Surf Ballroom & Museum president.
The Winter Dance Party Steering Committee decided to move the kids show, previously held Friday morning, to Wednesday this year to expand the Surf Ballroom’s educational programming and outreach to North Iowa youth.
This year marked the first time Central Springs, Forest City and West Hancock schools participated in the kids shows. It was the second for Mason City.
The kids shows are part of the Winter Dance Party, which runs from Thursday through Saturday.
The three hour-long shows kick off a full slate of offerings, including movies, music and events, at the annual Winter Dance Party.
Each show featured a welcome from Nichols, a video of students from Mason City, Clear Lake, Charles City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows music classes singing Holly, Valens and Richardson hits for those at the kids shows to guess and a live performance from the Holy Rocka Rollerz with a sock hop.
“It’s a window into the music of the past,” said Nikki Foss, Surf Ballroom education coordinator. “The main thing is that the kids have a good time.”
Foss, a Belmond native, started as the Surf’s education coordinator in September.
She said she enjoyed her visits to all the participating schools’ classrooms ahead of the program. She taught them the history of the Winter Dance Party, rock ‘n’ roll and the Surf.
The Winter Dance Party was started in 1979 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson’s last performance at the Surf Ballroom.
This year marks the 61st anniversary of the infamous Winter Dance Party concert tour and the Feb. 3, 1959, plane crash that killed the three rock ‘n’ roll legends — and pilot Roger Peterson — near Clear Lake.
“Although the Winter Dance Party ended in a tragic way, we here at the Surf Ballroom, and throughout Clear Lake, want to remind the world that even though Buddy, Ritchie and the Bopper are gone, their stars will always shine bright here at the Surf,” Nichols said. “As a way to help everyone remember that this is a celebration of the music that will never be forgotten, please direct your attention to the sky and join me for a moment of silence for the three stars.”
After the moment of silence, the Holy Rocka Rollaz took the stage with Holly’s “That’ll Be the Day,” and West Hancock Middle School Principal Ruth Verbrugge joined her fifth- and sixth-grade students on the dance floor.
While the band performed classic ‘50s rock ‘n’ roll hits beneath the stage lights, Clear Lake and West Hancock students wearing poodle skirts, saddle shoes, leather jackets, blazers and other decade-appropriate attire occupied the dance floor with moves like the twist and the conga line.
“I know the kids were super excited all week,” Verbrugge said. “They were even singing the songs.”
She said many of her West Hancock students hadn’t been to the Surf Ballroom or heard of its history before the kids show, but she hopes their inclusion in the program can continue in the future.
“It’s important for them to know their local history,” Verbrugge said.
West Hancock fifth-graders and twin sisters Reese and Mckenna Quisling said their favorite part of the program was listening to the music, especially Holly, and hoped to continue other Winter Dance Party events this week.
Holly was the favorite of the Quislings’ classmate Riley Gauden, too.
Gauden, who attended Clear Lake schools last year before moving to Britt, said he had been to the Surf Ballroom “a bunch” of times.
He enjoyed returning to the Surf Wednesday with his West Hancock fifth-grade class, so he could hang out with his friends.
Nichols and Laurie Lietz, Surf Ballroom executive director, said they hope to expand the Winter Dance Party Kids Shows to more schools in the future.
Nichols would love to see 2,000 students attend next year’s kids shows.
“We want to inspire them to be passionate about music, like we are here,” he said.
The Surf Ballroom hopes to expand its outreach and music education programming beyond the Winter Dance Party through the acquisition of an adjacent building on Buddy Holly Place. The building, now known as the Surf Ballroom’s Music Enrichment Center, is located at 509 Buddy Holly Place.
“We’re sharing the story of the Surf in a hands-on ... more involved way at the (Music Enrichment Center),” Foss said.
Piano, guitar and vocal lessons are being offered at the center, and community classes through North Iowa Area Community College will be held there, too, Foss said.
The Winter Dance Party begins Thursday. Country and rockabilly legend Marty Stuart, Bowzer from Sha Na Na and The Kingsmen are headlining the event.
For more information about the Winter Dance Party, visit www.winterdanceparty.surfballroom.com, call 641-357-6151 or email info@surfballroom.com.
Check out globegazette.com later this week for more from the Winter Dance Party, including stories about new displays and returning staples.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.