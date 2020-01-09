You are the owner of this article.
North Iowa represented in 2020 Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame inductees
North Iowa represented in 2020 Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame inductees

Surf Ballroom light banner

A new lamppost banner outside of the Surf Ballroom depicts an artistic rendering of previous owners, the late Dean and Joanne Snyder, dancing, alongside a quote from Dean about his decision to purchase the Surf.

Two North Iowa organizations will be recognized during the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association’s Hall of Fame induction weekend in September.

The Surf Ballroom & Museum Board of Directors of Clear Lake and KRIB Radio of Mason City are among the 2020 class of inductees announced earlier this week.

The Surf Ballroom and KRIB Radio are being inducted in the Spirit Award and radio station categories, respectively.

Others include Epicurians (Border Band), Genocide (Band), Shade of Blue (Band), Elm Street Grocery (Band), Kid Bisket (Band), The Pilgrims (Out of State Band), Lefty and the Spinners (Band), Dutch Uncle (Band), Janice Hill (Women Who Rock), Laura Benedict (Women Who Rock), Musicians Pro Shop (Music Store), Doug Roberson (Promoter), Bill Hillman (Promotor), Phil Christie (Individual Artist), Alan Morphew (Individual Artist), Bill Pelchat (Individual Artist), Kirk “Skinny” Webb (Individual Artist), John Rogers (Individual Artist), Bruce Kim (Individual Artist), Tommy Lee (Individual Artist), Dennis Richie Deluna (Individual Artist), Melvin James (Individual Artist), Jono Smith (Individual Artist), John Piper (Individual Artist), Trent Litton (Support Person), Charlie Haden (Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award), Rick Eames (Matousek Family Lifetime Achievement Award), Denny Anderson (DJ), and Connie Valens (Spirit Award).

KRIB Record Hop

A good crowd was on hand at the Best Western Holiday Lodge for the KRIB Record Hop and '50s luncheon in 2015. One of the Winter Dance Party events.

The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association inducts musicians, bands, disc jockeys, venues and others that have contributed to rock ‘n’ roll music in the state of Iowa annually. More than 300 entities have been inducted since the organization was incorporated.

Inductees must have a minimum of 25 years of experience in the music industry.

The induction ceremony will take place during the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association’s Induction Spectacular Weekend held Sept. 5-6.

The nonprofit exists to preserve the legacy of rock ‘n roll music in Iowa by honoring achievements, educating youth and inspiring artists.

For more information, visit www.iowarocknroll.com.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

