North Iowa represented in 2020 Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame inductees

Two North Iowa organizations will be recognized during the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association’s Hall of Fame induction weekend in September.
The Surf Ballroom & Museum Board of Directors of Clear Lake and KRIB Radio of Mason City are among the 2020 class of inductees announced earlier this week.
The Surf Ballroom and KRIB Radio are being inducted in the Spirit Award and radio station categories, respectively.
Others include Epicurians (Border Band), Genocide (Band), Shade of Blue (Band), Elm Street Grocery (Band), Kid Bisket (Band), The Pilgrims (Out of State Band), Lefty and the Spinners (Band), Dutch Uncle (Band), Janice Hill (Women Who Rock), Laura Benedict (Women Who Rock), Musicians Pro Shop (Music Store), Doug Roberson (Promoter), Bill Hillman (Promotor), Phil Christie (Individual Artist), Alan Morphew (Individual Artist), Bill Pelchat (Individual Artist), Kirk “Skinny” Webb (Individual Artist), John Rogers (Individual Artist), Bruce Kim (Individual Artist), Tommy Lee (Individual Artist), Dennis Richie Deluna (Individual Artist), Melvin James (Individual Artist), Jono Smith (Individual Artist), John Piper (Individual Artist), Trent Litton (Support Person), Charlie Haden (Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award), Rick Eames (Matousek Family Lifetime Achievement Award), Denny Anderson (DJ), and Connie Valens (Spirit Award).
You have free articles remaining.
The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association inducts musicians, bands, disc jockeys, venues and others that have contributed to rock ‘n’ roll music in the state of Iowa annually. More than 300 entities have been inducted since the organization was incorporated.
Inductees must have a minimum of 25 years of experience in the music industry.
The induction ceremony will take place during the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association’s Induction Spectacular Weekend held Sept. 5-6.
The nonprofit exists to preserve the legacy of rock ‘n roll music in Iowa by honoring achievements, educating youth and inspiring artists.
For more information, visit www.iowarocknroll.com.
Photos: 2019 Winter Dance Party at Surf Ballroom
WDP Fri 30
WDP Fri 31
WDP Fri
WDP Fri
WDP Fri
WDP Fri
WDP Fri
WDP Fri
WDP Fri 1
WDP Fri 2
WDP Fri 3
WDP Fri 4
WDP Fri 5
WDP Fri 6
WDP Fri 7
WDP Fri 8
WDP Fri 9
WDP Fri 10
WDP Fri 11
WDP Fri 12
WDP Fri 13
WDP Fri 14
WDP Fri 15
WDP Fri 16
WDP Fri 17
WDP Fri 18
WDP Fri 19
WDP Fri 20
WDP Fri 21
WDP Fri 22
WDP Fri 23
WDP Fri 24
WDP Fri 25
WDP Thurs 1
WDP Thurs 2
WDP Thurs 3
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Thurs 4
WDP Thurs 5
WDP Thurs 6
WDP Thurs 7
WDP Thurs 8
WDP Thurs 9
WDP Thurs 10
WDP Thurs 11
WDP Thurs 12
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.