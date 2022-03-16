North Iowa Home & Landscaping Show at North Iowa Events Center in Mason City on March 18

A million Ideas to take home at the home show. From home building to flooring, there is something for everyone and their home project. Friday will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission is $5 and those 12 and under are free.
