North Iowa Fair kicks off Thursday
North Iowa Fair kicks off Thursday

Fair 18

The 2019 North Iowa Fair Saturday at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City.

The show will go on... without rides. 

Tuesday morning, the North Iowa Events Center announced in a press release that there will no longer be a carnival at this year's North Iowa Fair. 

"This is not ideal and disappointing," the release stated before going on to mention that event planners are expanding the inflatable area of the fair which everyone can use.

The release then went on to inform people that there will still be all kinds of other activities at the fair such as: helicopter rides, dancing horses, a petting zoo, ax throwing, magic and a cowboy shootout. 

From Thursday through Saturday, there will also be live music which includes: Damon Dotson, the Johnny Holm Band and Vic Ferrari.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

