North Iowa Escapades for Sept. 29 - Oct. 5

Calendar Events
Thursday, Sept. 29
- Fall Indoor Scavenger Hunt at Mason City Public Library - Stop by the MCPL Youth Services area any time the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 to participate in a fun fall-themed scavenger hunt. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants will receive a cool prize upon completion. When you’re done with the scavenger hunt, make sure you pick up a Fall Library Challenge log, too. This event is for ages 11 and under and their families. All children welcome with a responsible adult. Questions? Call the MCPL Youth Services desk at 641-421-3671.
- Charcuterie Flight Night at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - The team at Boards & Bars / Roots are experts on fresh flavors. On Sept. 29, they’ll be collaborating with Fat Hill to design four charcuterie groupings to pair with four small beers. Sweet, savory, spicy…creamy, crispy, crunchy… all of your senses will be satisfied and excited with this colorful, delicious creation. Different flavors in the food bring out flavors in the beer you may not have noticed before. so It’s a fun way to re-learn a beer you’re already friends with …and an easy way to try new ones. Your $20 ticket price includes the charcuterie and accompanying beers (four food groupings/four beers). No substitutions. This flight will be not be suitable to anyone who avoids wheat, sugar, dairy, meat, etc. Come in any time between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sept. 29 to get your goodies. Tickets are required for this event. Walk-in requests for flights unfortunately cannot be fulfilled. Tickets to flight nights usually sell out. Go to www.fathill.com to reserve your spot.
Friday, Sept. 30
- National Roller Skating Night at Roller City in Mason City - Celebrate National Roller Skating Day at Roller City. Discounted skating ($5 per person) and pizza ($15 a pizza for dine-in) plus games and giveaway. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Matt Hannah at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City - Join Brix Wine & Whiskey as they welcome Michigan Native, Matt Hannah, on Friday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. Now based in Minneapolis, Matt is a Folk-Americana singer-songwriter. His newest album, House of Illusion, charted on national college radio. Come out to hear him blend his love of Americana songwriters with a passion for the riff-based intensity of 90s rock. Free admission.
- Jeff Reinartz at TAP'd in Clear Lake - Jeff was one of the first to play at TAP'd and they are excited to have him back. This 30 year music veteran has all your good time country and classic rock down. You'll hear all the Johnny Cash and Tom Petty to go along with the Bread and Pearl Jam. If you ask nicely he might play us some of his originals. Jeff takes the stage at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
- Mason City Farmers Market at Central Park - The Mason City Farmers Market can now be found in Central Park every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon. The Market offers a centralized SNAP machine; swipe to shop with NIFM tokens and then double your food budget with Double Up Food Bucks up to $10. If you need large quantities of some items, they can be ordered ahead from your favorite vendor.
- Clear Lake Farmers Market at Surf Ballroom Parking Lot - Enjoy the healthy, fresh produce and handcrafted products offered at the farmers market. Starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon. The farmers market will run until Oct. 15.
- Scott Wilcox at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Plays-everything singer-songwriter Scott Wilcox made the jump from special ed teacher to professional musician after sending a song to Oprah Winfrey. She liked it so much she had him sing it live on her show. After that, Scott says, everything changed. He now does about 250 shows per year, has recorded 4 albums, won the Bob Dylan Songwriting Award twice, had a song inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame, was a semi-finalist for X-Factor, and two years ago sang with Seal in a Super Bowl 50 commercial. Expect some of Scott’s originals and covers of songs you forgot you loved during this show. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. No admission fee.
- Harvest Festival in downtown Clear Lake - Mark your calendar for Clear Lake’s popular fall event, Harvest Festival! Stroll down Main Avenue and enjoy wine and beer samples*, shopping, vendors and a huge outdoor farmers market at Harvest Festival. Don’t forget about the homemade salsa contest, grape stomp competition, food trucks, live music, hay rides and more. Harvest Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For a full listing of all the activities, go to clearlakeiowa.com.
- The Nightmare Haunted Hike at the Legacy Ranch in Clear Lake - Conveniently located off Interstate 35 in Clear Lake, The Nightmare Haunted Attraction has been handing out terrorizing fun for all ages for 15 years. Open every Friday and Saturday and Halloween night from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Costs $15 per person.
Sunday, Oct. 2
- Fall Walleye Classic at Lynne Lorenzen Park in Ventura - The 2022 Fall Walleye Classic Tournament is back on Sunday, Oct. 2. Tournament hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an early start possible if all are ready to go. Five fish max with a 14” minimum, only one over 22”. Clear Lake Fishing Club will be taking entries the morning of the tournament, please contact CLFC is planning to sign up the morning of.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
- Down & Dirty Volunteer Sessions at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake - If gardening is your passion and you like to play in the dirt, join the Central Gardens of North Iowa every Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Wednesday at 8 a.m. through Oct. 23. As part of the Down and Dirty crew, you will be doing routine garden chores with guidance from someone on the Design team. Children are welcome to come volunteer with adults as well. Weather permitting.
- Imagination Exploration at Clear Lake Arts Center - Students of all ages are welcome to attend Imagination Exploration every Tuesday, Aug. 16 through Dec. 27 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Join us at the Clear Lake Art Center to explore the arts from different angles. Participants will be encouraged to create in a guided, open studio format. The material cost is $5 per student. Payment will be accepted upon arrival each week, scholarships are available.
