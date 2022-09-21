North Iowa Escapades for Sept. 22 - Sept. 28

Calendar Events
Thursday, Sept. 22
- APCL Lake Cruise at Lady of the Lake in Clear Lake - The Association for the Preservation of Clear Lake will host an evening dinner cruise aboard the Lady of the Lake. Educational presentations about past and current lake projects will be featured throughout the evening cruise. Future restoration projects will also be discussed. The public is invited to attend. Event is from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets include dinner and the cruise. $20 adults, $10 for students. Ages 5 and under are free. Payment will be accepted at the door.
- Run Club at Tellurian Brewing in Charles City - Run Club is here. Meet at Tellurian a few minutes before 6 p.m., but give yourself enough time to get signed in each night. The crew will start running at 6 p.m.. The course is about three miles. Run or walk, you choose. These are not timed runs. Finish the course and get $3 beers until 8 p.m.
- Open Mic Night at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City - Brix Wine & Whiskey is pleased to host Open Mic Nights on the fourth Thursday of the month, June-September. Come on out and showcase your talent in a supportive environment. From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sign-up starts at 6:30 p.m. Free admission.
- Girls Pint Out at Limestone Brewers in Osage - Join Limestone Brewers in the back room at the brewery where professionally trained dancer, Maggi Steele, will share new dance moves and workout techniques each week. A totally casual environment so grab a pint and grab your friends for a fun hour of dance and exercise each Thursday. $10 per class. Payment directly to Maggi. Starts at 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
- Shop Highlights Exhibition at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Join the MacNider Art Museum in celebrating the work of artists selected from their retail museum shop. This year’s Shop Highlights exhibition will focus on 2-D artwork and visitors will have the opportunity to purchase pieces directly from the display located in the Center Space Gallery. Once an artwork is purchased a new work will replace it. This is the perfect opportunity to pick out unique holiday gifts created by local and regional artists. Museum Hours are Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Friday, Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Closed Sunday and Monday.
- North Iowa Studio Tour at various North Iowa locations - The North Iowa Studio Tour is a three-day event designed to provide North Iowa artists an opportunity to open their studios to the public to view how and where their unique art is created, and to offer their work for sale. The 2022 North Iowa Studio Tour will be held on Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. Brochures with maps are available at Art on the Plaza, Clear Lake Arts Center, Charles H. MacNider Art Museum, and the Charles City Arts Center. The tour is free to the public.
Saturday, Sept. 24
- Pumpkin Décor Workshop at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Get ready for fall decorating with your very own “hello pumpkin” sign. Use it as a door hanger or make it a shelf leaner. This circle is approximately 15″. This sign is all raised lettering, so no stencils needed, and all supplies are provided to complete that perfect sign. Your workshop ticket ($50) includes a free drink as well. Event begins at 1 p.m. Go to eventbrite.com to purchase your ticket.
Sunday, Sept. 25
- Fall Canoe Float at Thorpe Park in Forest City - If you’re looking for a fun and relaxing way to enjoy the start of fall, the Winnebago County Conservation Board has just the activity for you. Whether you are a novice canoer, or an experienced paddler, the float will be a wonderful way to enjoy a beautiful fall afternoon. On that day, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., people will be able to borrow the Conservation Board’s canoes, paddles, and life jackets free of charge to enjoy a leisurely paddle around Lake Catherine. The event will take place at the lake’s boat ramp/fishing dock and instruction will also be available for those people whose canoeing skills may be a little rusty. In addition, there will be handouts and other information about the Winnebago River Water Trail, as well as about fishing in Iowa. There is no need to preregister for the Fall Canoe Float; people only need to show up at the boat ramp any time between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the float will need to be canceled and that information will be on the WCCB Facebook page ( www.facebook.com/WinnebagoCCB ) and the WCCB’s Twitter feed (@WinnebagoCCB). For more information about the event, people can contact Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
- Jim Collison at Mason City Public Library - Jim Collison, Mason City author and book publisher for more than 59 years, will explain why and how he wrote his newest book, “Simply How to Meditate: Meditation Made Easy for Beginners and Busy People.” Collison’s book writing and publishing career spans from 1963 through today. It began with hand-setting headlines and printing books at the beginning of the offset era to today – publishing his newest paperback book and Kindle e-book on Amazon. He’ll tell how he organized and crafted his sixth how-to, instructional book. And he’ll answer questions about the challenges and difficulties of self-publishing in the electronic era. Collison was a reporter for the Mason City Globe Gazette from 1958-1963. He was the only newspaper reporter at the scene of the Buddy Holly crash in 1959. Starts at 5 p.m.
- Tech Talk at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - TechTalk returns to Clear Lake for one last time in 2022. Join us at Lake Time Brewery for networking, new ideas, and great locally-brewed beverages. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. First drink is complimentary. Sponsored by CL Tel. TechTalk is an opportunity to learn, network with North Iowa professionals, discover new ideas, and make new connections. Admission is free, but advance registration is appreciated.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
- Senior Social at Clear Lake Arts Center - A special morning for seniors living independently, in assisted living, or in other retirement care facilities. Join Clear Lake Arts Center for time in the garden followed by coffee, interaction, and refreshments on the patio.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com