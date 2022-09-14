North Iowa Escapades for Sept. 15 - Sept. 21

Calendar Events
Thursday, Sept. 15
- Golf Croquet at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake - Golf croquet is a form of croquet that is interactive, social, fun, and easy to learn. A course is setup for community members to play at 10 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, June 6 through Oct. 27, on the ceremonial lawn. Bring your own mallet or use one of. Follow Facebook for schedule updates and changes. This event is free to attend.
- Mid State Horse Show at North Iowa Events Center in Mason City - Smooth gated hunter horses and stately jumper horses compete in outdoor-decorated rings. Admission is free for spectators. The show is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16
- MacNider: Off the Clock at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Come out to the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum on Friday, Sept. 16 for MacNider: Off the Clock at 5 p.m. This free event is open to the public. Complimentary wine and appetizers are available throughout the event, in addition to live music. Visitors can mingle with friends and coworkers as they explore the galleries and enjoy the relaxed atmosphere at the MacNider.
- PAWS Barktoberfest Dog Job at Tellurian Brewing Company at Charles City - 5k or 1-Mile Run/Walk, with or without your dog along the scenic Riverfront Park in Charles City. On-site registration is from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. and the walk/run starts at 6 p.m. This year PAWS is pairing with Tellurian Brewing for an evening Run/Walk the night before their Chucktoberfest event. This year PAWS will also have a Virtual Option if you'd like to walk or jog with your doggo on your own but still get a goodie bag. To register for the event, go to https://register.chronotrack.com/r/68425.
- Dave & Nate at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City - Dave Melby a pop folk artist and Nate Benzing a jazz drummer crossed paths a few years ago through the band Bad Habits as well as various high school musicals, and they finally felt it was time to hit the circuit together. Join them on Friday, Sept. 16 for a night of music and fun from ‘way back when’ to not that long ago. Music begins at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
- 19th Annual Bolan Fall Event at Bolan Schoolhouse & Cultural Center - Enjoy all of the food, music, vendors, and fun in Bolan on Saturday. Bolan Schoolhouse and Cultural Center Pancake Breakfast will kick things off at 8 a.m. and is a free will donation. UMW Bazaar and vendors will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., where there will be a variety of products in the lower level of the schoolhouse. Sam Crosser of Osage will be playing music from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Homemade pie with ice cream will be served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ray "Bubba" Sorensen, Freedom Rock artist, will have a program at 1 p.m. The bicycle ride will have registration at 8:30 a.m. and leaves at 9 a.m., and has four different mile options with a $10 donation. UMW lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information contact, contact Lori Willert at 641-845-2677 or lwillert@wctatel.net.
- Autumn Artistry in Downtown Osage - Autumn Artistry features over 100 vendors offering hand-crafted items, artisanal soaps, jewelry, unique finds, antiques, re-purposed furniture, holiday gifts & décor, food vendors, live music, farmers market, classic car show (featured over 200 cars in 2021) and much more. Starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m.
- Family Book Chat at Clear Lake Public Library - Families with children in elementary school are invited to join us for a fun family read-aloud book chat. The Lonely Heart of Maybelle Lane by Kate O’Shaughnessy was chosen as the Kids All Iowa Reads book for the year through the Iowa Center for the Book. Pick up a copy at the library to read aloud as a family, or find it on the Libby app, then join us for a fun book chat with activities. Event starts at 10:30 a.m. and is free admission.
Monday, Sept. 19
- Line Dancing at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake - Prepare to move and grove with free line dancing classes offered through the Central Gardens of North Iowa. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Classes are held Tuesday mornings from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and run Tuesday, May 24 through Tuesday, Sept. 27.
- Family Switch Night at Mason City Public Library - Drop by the MCPL Foundation Room any time between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to play a few rounds of Mario Kart with your family or friends (or maybe even your fave librarian). This event is for children 11 and under and their families. All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Questions? Call the MCPL Youth Services desk at 641-421-3671.
- Charles City Homecoming McTeacher’s Night at McDonald’s - Come meet the Charles City Comet fall athletes. They'll be at McDonald's to get you pepped up for Homecoming week and fueled for the evening. Eat McDonald's from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and mention the fundraiser when you pay for 20% of your purchase to benefit Charles City Athletics Booster Club. The Boosters will also be selling coupon pages worth nearly $30 for just $5. They keep 100% of these proceeds.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
- Art With You: Adult Sessions at Charles City Public Library - Enjoy printmaking at this adult centered art class. Materials are provided and costs nothing. Session starts at 6:30 p.m. Follow-up session will be on Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Charles City Public Library and Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. at the Charles City Art Center.
- North Iowa Touring Club Group Bike Ride at the Seawall in Clear Lake - Riders of all abilities are welcome to the Wednesday night bike rides. Families are encouraged. There are three different rides depending on skill. Meet at the seawall at 5:30 p.m.
