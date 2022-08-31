North Iowa Escapades for Sept. 1 - Sept. 7

Calendar Events
Thursday, Sept. 1
- Golf Croquet at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake - Golf croquet is a form of croquet that is interactive, social, fun, and easy to learn! A course is setup for community members to play at 10 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, June 6 through Oct. 27, on the ceremonial lawn. Bring your own mallet or use one of ours. Follow Facebook for schedule updates and changes. This event is free to attend.
- Home Free at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake - Home Free is coming to the Surf Ballroom & Museum on Thursday, Sept. 1. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets available at the door for $32 or in advance for $27.
- Jim and Dave at Sharkys in Clear Lake - Jim and Dave appear in venue destinations all across Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin. Playing the best of the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s, rock and roll, country, blues, and christian. Dave and Jim have been inducted into the Iowa Rock Hall of Fame and Midwest All Music Hall of Fame. Along with touring in USO bands around the world. Show starts at 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2
- Nici Peper at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Join Fat Hill Brewing as they welcome Nici Peper to the taproom on Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. Peper is an Americana singer-songwriter based loosely in the Minnesota/Wisconsin region. Growing up around gospel music and a family of storytellers, her lyrics reflect the soul and honesty of their influences. In her debut at Fat Hill, Pepper looks forward to singing some classic country, folk, and Americana along with a few originals. Free admission.
- Labor Day Weekend Music Entertainment at TAP'd in Clear Lake - TAP'd is hosting a three musicians starting on Friday for Labor Day weekend. Beginning on Friday is Jake Schrodt, who plays a variety of country, starting at 9 p.m. Night two will be Jesse Calvert at 9 p.m., who plays all your favorite rock songs. Finishing off on Sunday at 9 p.m. will be Jesse Wilson, who will be bringing original tunes and country covers. Join in on the free fun any of the three days.
Saturday, Sept. 3
- Mason City Farmers Market at Central Park - The Mason City Farmers Market can now be found in Central Park every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon. The last Farmers Market of the season will be on Oct. 15. The Market offers a centralized SNAP machine; swipe to shop with NIFM tokens and then double your food budget with Double Up Food Bucks up to $10. If you need large quantities of some items, they can be ordered ahead from your favorite vendor.
- Clear Lake Farmers Market at Surf Ballroom Parking Lot - Enjoy the healthy, fresh produce and handcrafted products offered at the farmers market. Starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon. The farmers market will run until Oct. 15.
- Mini Art Market at Clear Lake Arts Center - The Mini Art Market will be on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Inspired by the pandemic, the Clear Lake Arts Center will host a select handful of our favorite local artists as they show off their amazing artworks right in front of the Center on South Fourth Street. This is a great location just a skip and a hop away from City part and all the fun along Main.
- Family Apple Picking Days at Carrie Chapman Catt Girlhood Home & Museum in Charles City - Take the Family and enjoy picking your own apples, along with some freshly-made apple cider. Family Apple Picking Days will run from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5. If you have questions call 641-228-3336.
Sunday, Sept. 4
- Picnics & Performances at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake - Celebrate local talent at this eight-week, family friendly, free concert series. Bring a lawn chair, picnic, bottle of wine, and enjoy music in the beauty of the garden. Follow us on Facebook for all the latest details. The series performs Sunday evenings from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. spanning July 17 through Sept. 4.
- Feel Lucky Live at East Park Gazebo in Mason City - Feel Lucky will be performing live, weather pending, the Sunday of Labor Day weekend from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the East Park Gazebo. Come join us for some improvised rock, blues, and country music if you’re looking for something to do.
Monday, Sept. 5
- Labor Day Fun Fly at North Iowa Fairground in Mason City - Come join 2022 Labor Day Fun Fly. Free spectating, prizes for registered pilots, free training for beginners. $5 pilot landing fee. Starts at 10 and runs until 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
- Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing at Wildwood Golf Course in Charles City - Join Chamber members and guests for some great networking and fun at Wildwood Golf Course. You do not have to be a Chamber member to participate, although Community Champion and President's Club member levels receive a free team entry. There will be different hole contests, prizes, a 50/50 raffle and Burger Bar. You don’t have to be a serious golfer to participate in this event, just come out and have some fun. For more information, please contact the Chamber office at 641- 228-4234 or email info@charlescitychamber.com. The registration fee is $35 per person or $140 per team. Please pre-register by Sept. 1 to ensure your spot and so we can order the correct amount of food. The Burger Bar will be available between tee times, so golf and eat, or eat and golf! Choice of shotgun start at 2 p.m. or 5:15 p.m.
- North Iowa Touring Club Group Bike Ride at the Seawall in Clear Lake - Riders of all abilities are welcome to the Wednesday night bike rides. Families are encouraged. There are three different rides depending on skill. Meet at the seawall at 5:30 p.m.
- REO Speedwagon at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake - The Surf Ballroom hosts REO Speedwagon on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. This American rock band from Champaign, Illinois was formed in 1967. Their best-selling album, “Hi Infidelity”, contained four US top 40 hits and sold more than 10 million copies. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 1 at 8 a.m. $61 advance and $66 at the door.
