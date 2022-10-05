North Iowa Escapades for Oct. 6 - Oct. 12

Calendar Events
Thursday, Oct. 6
- Fall Indoor Scavenger Hunt at Mason City Public Library - Stop by the MCPL Youth Services area any time the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 to participate in a fun fall-themed scavenger hunt. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants will receive a cool prize upon completion. When you’re done with the scavenger hunt, make sure you pick up a Fall Library Challenge log, too. This event is for ages 11 and under and their families. All children welcome with a responsible adult. Questions? Call the MCPL Youth Services desk at 641-421-3671.
- Adult Coloring at Clear Lake Public Library - Join Clear Lake Public Library for an hour-long adult coloring session at 1 p.m. All supplies are provided. If you have questions, call Myra Meyer at 641-357-6133.
- Adult Skate Night at Roller City in Mason City - Get your roll on at Roller City’s Adult Skate Night. DJ will be playing a mix of jams from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. Must be 18 years of age or older to attend. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. $5 per person.
Friday, Oct. 7
- Growing Readers Baby Time at Clear Lake Public Library - Join the Children’s Librarian each Friday at 10:30 a.m. for a one-on-one program with bouncing rhymes, books, bubbles, music, and group play just for our youngest patrons. This program is designed for ages birth to 24 months with a parent or caregiver. Feel free to stay after to make new friends.
- WSCA Pleasure Horse Show Exhibition at North Iowa Events Center in Mason City - The WSCA Pleasure Horse Show Series will take place on Friday, October 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9 at the North Iowa Events Center in the Indoor Arena. High Point Buckles and Reserve Awards given at each show. Awards and Series Year-End Saddle are also part of the festivities. The show will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday. Show start time is 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Free admission.
- Mason City Toros vs. Rochester Grizzlies at Mason City Arena - Cheer on the hometown hockey team for this showdown that starts at 7:10 p.m. Tickets are $15 for glass or top shelf, $12 for adults, $10 for military veterans or seniors over age 65 and $7 for children under the age of 18. Call 641-421-3673 for more information.
Saturday, Oct. 8
- Hawk McIntyre at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Blues/rock/country singer-songwriter Hawk McIntyre will be at Fat Hill Brewing on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. Expect the taproom to be a bluesy melting pot of Elvis, Kenny Loggins, Garth Brooks, Jonny Cash, Sam Smith, and John Mayer. At the age of 23, Hawk already has four albums out and has played hundreds of shows. You might recognize Hawk McIntyre from season 18 of The Voice shredding through a version of Johnny Lang’s “Lie to Me.” Free admission.
- Jake Schrodt at TAP'd in Clear Lake - Jake Schrodt plays a wide variety of country and rock from Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers to Van Morrison, Bill Withers, Tom Petty and a whole lot more. Jake’s shows are always a party playing all your favorite country and rock songs while mixing in your fun requests. Schrodt will be playing 3 hour sets before and after the Iowa and Iowa State football games. His first show will start at 4 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9
- North Iowa Wedding Showcase and More at Music Man Square in Mason City - The North Iowa Wedding Showcase and More will be held at Music Man Square on Sunday, Oct. 9. This event will be from noon to 3:30 p.m. Come experience a day of wedding eye-candy at this annual bridal expo. 35 vendors, samples, runway fashion show, door prizes, silent auction, and more will be on display at this event. $5 admission per person.
- Fall Dinner at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Hampton - Fall Dinner Dine-In or Carry Out. Menu: Smoked Pork Loin, baked potatoes, green beans, homemade coleslaw, dinner roll, desserts, beverages. Adult advance $10; at the door $12; 5-10 years old $6, under 5 years old free. The meal is from noon to 2 p.m. If you have questions, email Donna Speedy at dbq097sec@dbqarch.org.
Monday, Oct. 10
- Bingo Night at the VFW in Clear Lake - BINGO Night at the VFW the second and fourth Mondays of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Must be over 21 to play. Besides the good fun, the veterans and auxiliary volunteers will donate all proceeds from the games to community charities and veteran causes. Everyone wins at VFW Bingo.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
- Down & Dirty Volunteer Sessions at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake - If gardening is your passion and you like to play in the dirt, join the Central Gardens of North Iowa every Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Wednesday at 8 a.m. through Oct. 23. As part of the Down and Dirty crew, you will be doing routine garden chores with guidance from someone on the Design team. Children are welcome to come volunteer with adults as well. Weather permitting.
- Imagination Exploration at Clear Lake Arts Center - Students of all ages are welcome to attend Imagination Exploration every Tuesday, Aug. 16 through Dec. 27 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Join us at the Clear Lake Art Center to explore the arts from different angles. Participants will be encouraged to create in a guided, open studio format. The material cost is $5 per student. Payment will be accepted upon arrival each week, scholarships are available.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com