North Iowa Escapades for Oct. 20 - Oct. 26

Clay Class: Learn to Throw at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City -

MacNider Art Museum will be hosting Clay Class: Learning to Throw every Tuesday between Sept. 13 and Nov. 1. Class begins at 9:30 a.m. Learn how to center on the potter’s wheel and make a variety of pottery forms. Ages 16+, all skill levels welcome. Class fee starts at $75, clay and tools are an additional charge. Secure your

spot

before they’re gone.