North Iowa Escapades for Oct. 20 - Oct. 26

Calendar Events
Thursday, Oct. 20
- Fiber Friends at Clear Lake Public Library - Bring your crochet, knitting, or any fiber activity to the meeting room for conversation and coffee while working on your fiber arts project. This group meets the third Thursday of the month from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This event is free and open to the public.
- Craig Morgan at NIACC Auditorium in Mason City - Craig Morgan, with Ray Fulcher, will be at the NIACC Auditorium on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Morgan is a country music icon, TV personality, celebrated outdoorsman, and a patriotic Army veteran. As one of country music’s best-loved artists, Morgan has charted 25 songs on Billboard. Top hits include “Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” and “International Harvester.” Another top hit is his faith-filled tribute to his son Jerry, “The Father, My Son, and The Holy Ghost.” Tickets start at $20.
Friday, Oct. 21
- Acoustic Republic at TAP'd in Clear Lake - Acoustic Republic will be making the trip from Fort Dodge to rock the house at TAP'd. Stop in before and after the concert for drinks, food and music. Open at 4 p.m. and serving pizza, hot dogs, and nachos until 2 a.m. Live music is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. The show is free and for those 21 and over.
- Jordan Beem at Sharkys in Clear Lake - Country music fans, does Sharkys have a show for you. Join others on Friday at Sharkys for singer and songwriter Jordan Beem an Altoona Iowa native that is taking the Midwest by storm with his musical performances. His first time in the live music Clear Lake scene and is excited to play for us . Bring your friends for a cold beverage and good food. Show starts at 6 p.m.
- Mason City Toros vs. Alexandria Blizzard at Mason City Arena - Cheer on the hometown hockey team for this showdown that starts at 7:10 p.m. Tickets are $15 for glass or top shelf, $12 for adults, $10 for military veterans or seniors over age 65 and $7 for children under the age of 18. Call 641-421-3673 for more information.
- Ben Scruggs at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City - Brix Wine & Whiskey is pleased to welcome singer/songwriter Ben Scruggs to the stage on Friday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. Scruggs is a folk/blues/Americana musician from Mankato, Minnesota. His style has been described by the Mankato Free Press as “folky, fun and eclectic.” He accompanies himself with acoustic guitar and blues harmonica, weaving tales of folk-spun humor and hard luck times throughout his sets of all-original music.
- Escape the Clear Lake Public Library - In honor of TeenTober, the Clear Lake Public Library is hosting an escape room. Can you escape the Clear Lake Library? Designed for grades 6-12. Runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and meet in the meeting room. Free admission.
Saturday, Oct. 22
- North Iowa Beer Bus at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - The October beer adventure will depart from Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City and return to Mason City Brewing. Stops in between include Limestone Brewers in Osage and Tellurian Brewing in Charles City. The bus will start from Fat Hill Brewing (17 N. Federal Avenue, Mason City) at 2 p.m. If you’d like a beer before you get on the bus, feel free to start early: Fat Hill Brewing opens at Noon that day. The bus route will end at Mason City Brewing (28 East State Street, Mason City) around 6 p.m. MCB allows food to be brought in so feel free to order take out or delivery from any of the awesome Mason City restaurants while you enjoy your MCB beers. Limited space available. You must be 21 or older to ride the beer bus. Tickets are $25 and that includes your transportation and tip for the driver. You pay for your drinks (and tip the hardworking bar staff) as you go. Tickets can be found at northiowabeerbus.com.
Sunday, Oct. 23
- Pumpkin for Goats at Pilot Knob State Park in Forest City - Bring uncarved and unpainted pumpkins to the park for the goats to have for a treat. The event is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 24
- Bingo Night at the VFW in Clear Lake - BINGO Night at the VFW the second and fourth Mondays of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Must be over 21 to play. Clear Lake VFW will be hosting BINGO Night on the 2nd and 4th Monday's from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Besides the good fun, the veterans and auxiliary volunteers will donate all proceeds from the games to community charities and veteran causes. Everyone wins at VFW Bingo.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
- Rural to Urban: Landscapes in the Permanent Collection at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Rural to Urban highlights landscapes in the Museum’s Permanent Collection. The exhibition will feature wild terrain, rural country sides and urban environments in a variety of media. Explore the American landscape without leaving the Museum. Rural to Urban will be on display in the Kinney-Lindstrom Gallery Oct. 21 to Jan. 4. Museum hours: Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Closed Sunday and Monday.
- Clay Class: Learn to Throw at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - MacNider Art Museum will be hosting Clay Class: Learning to Throw every Tuesday between Sept. 13 and Nov. 1. Class begins at 9:30 a.m. Learn how to center on the potter’s wheel and make a variety of pottery forms. Ages 16+, all skill levels welcome. Class fee starts at $75, clay and tools are an additional charge. Secure your spot before they’re gone.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com