North Iowa Escapades for Nov. 2 - Nov. 9

Calendar Events
Thursday, Nov. 3
- Adult Coloring at Clear Lake Public Library - Join others for an hour-long adult coloring session at 1 p.m. at the library. All supplies are provided and it is free to attend.
- Adult Skate Night at Roller City in Mason City - Get your roll on at Roller City’s Adult Skate Night. DJ will be playing a mix of jams from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. Must be 18 years of age or older to attend. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. $5 per person.
- Run Club at Tellurian Brewing in Charles City - Run Club is here. Meet at Tellurian a few minutes before 6 p.m., but give yourself enough time to get signed in each night. The group will start running at 6 p.m.. The course is about 3 miles. Run or walk, you choose. These are not timed runs. Finish the course and get $3 beers until 8 p.m.
- Sit-and-Knit at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - New and experienced knitters are welcome to join this monthly knitting meet-up, held on the first Thursday of the month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Crochet folks are also welcome to join. Bring your supplies and new ideas and enjoy a fun, creative, and casual evening in the taproom hosted by Mason City knitting club Hooked on Yarn.
- The Fantasticks at Smith Theatre in Forest City - Come join Waldorf University in a world of moonlight and imagination as we watch two lovers overcome hardships of a relationship. Box office opens at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $15. The show is running from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5.
People are also reading…
Friday, Nov. 4
- The Day of the Dead at La Luz Centro Cultural in Hampton - Celebrate your loved ones with La Luz Centro Cultural. Join them for food, games, and activities. The celebration is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Scott Wilcox at Tellurian Brewing in Charles City - Scott Wilcox is a singer songwriter that has been on Oprah Winfrey and in a Super Bowl commercial. He plays classic covers from every era as well as Americana blues originals. The show starts at 6 p.m.
- Mamma Mia at E.B. Stillman Auditorium in Clear Lake - Clear Lake High School is proud to present Mamma Mia! the musical. Performances are Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. in E.B. Stillman. Buy a ticket now, $10 and nonrefundable, to reserve a seat. The cast and crew appreciate your support of the fine arts. Go to clearlakeschools.org to purchase tickets. If you have questions, email Jason Heitland at jheitland@clearlakeschools.org.
Saturday, Nov. 5
- Inflatable Fun Day at NIACC Rec Center in Mason City - The North Iowa Youth Center will host an Inflatable Fun Day at the NIACC Rec Center on Saturday, Nov. 5. Balloon animals, spin art, face painting, door prizes and more. $5 for kids and $3 for adults. Ages two and under are free. Socks are required. $3 meal includes hot dog, chips, and punch. The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. All proceeds benefit the North Iowa Youth Center.
- Payton Eilers at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - An exciting new singer/songwriter out of Wisconsin with an attention-grabbing voice, Payton Eilers is talented beyond her young years. She is part of the creative collective known as Broken Wrist Records, which was formed by FHB faves Stacy Hanson (Red Sky Warning) and Andy Hughes (TUGG). Expect a diverse mix of covers from artists like Neil Young and Stevie Nicks in addition to Payton’s originals. Her favorite thing to talk about right now is Girls Rock Camp so make sure you ask her about it. Show is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Free admission
- North Iowa Bulls vs Aberdeen at Mason City Arena - Cheer on the hometown hockey team for this showdown that starts at 7:10 p.m. Tickets are $15 for glass or top shelf, $12 for adults, $10 for military veterans or seniors over age 65 and $7 for children under the age of 18. Call 641-421-3673 for more information.
- Clint Riedel at TAP'd in Clear Lake - TAP'd welcomes Clint Riedel back to their venue. Riedel can play it all from rock to country to blues. You'll hear songs from ZZ Top to Zach Bryan to Tyler Childers. He will take the stage at 9 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 7
- Old Country Hoedown at Windsor Theatre in Hampton - Old Time Country Hoedown will be held on Monday, Nov. 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the historic Windsor Theatre in downtown Hampton. The Hoedown is a music jam open to all levels of musicians and music lovers. The theater seats are ideal for the audience to sit and enjoy some good old time country, bluegrass, and gospel songs you are sure to know and enjoy. We invite all in the area to come enjoy this always entertaining event. Admission is free with a free will donation accepted. All proceeds are given to the Windsor Theatre. Concessions are open, smell that popcorn. Feel free to check out our Facebook page for pictures, videos, and updates. Contact event organizer Don Wrolson 641-425-0909 with any questions.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
- NaNoWriMo Writing Hour at Clear Lake Public Library - Join us at the library for a NaNoWriMo event designed for teens. Every Wednesday throughout the month of November, we will participate in challenges and writing activities as we work toward completing novels together. NaNoWriMo or National Novel Writing Month is celebrated every year in November and provides an opportunity for writers to join a nationwide community of other writers for support in writing their novels. Numerous books have been published as a result of this program including some prominent YA books like Marissa Meyer's "Cinder." The event is from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and is free to attend.
- Little Learners Story Time at Clear Lake Public Library - Little Learners up to age five and their families are invited to join us at the library for story time each Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Story time consists of stories, body movement activities, songs, and rhymes, helping children grow the skills they need to become lifelong readers. Feel free to stay after and play with special toys that will only be out on Wednesday mornings from about 1 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It's also a great time to make new friends.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com