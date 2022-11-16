North Iowa Escapades for Nov. 17 - Nov. 23

Calendar Events
Thursday, Nov. 17
- Fiber Friends at Clear Lake Public Library - Bring your crochet, knitting, or any fiber activity to the meeting room for conversation and coffee while working on your fiber arts project. This group meets the third Thursday of the month from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Free to join.
- Cornhole Bags & Brats at 173 Craft Distillery in Clear Lake - 173 Craft Distillery are offering a cornhole bag tournament every Thursday evening beginning at 6 p.m. They will also be serving up brats from our smoker. No fees to join.
- Kid’s Club at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - The November Kids’ Club will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. This month’s theme is Turkey Day. Registration is required, please call the Museum at 641-421-3666. Online registration opens Nov. 1. Kids’ Club is creative, hands-on fun for ages 5-12, and is absolutely free. If you are interested in helping with Kids' Club please call 641-421-3666 - MacNider always needs volunteers.
- Trivia at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join friends for trivia at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Make sure to check Lake Time Brewery’s Facebook page for the week’s categories. If you have questions, call 641-357-2040.
Friday, Nov. 18
- Pokémon Skate at Roller City in Mason City - To celebrate the new Pokémon game coming out, Roller City is hosting a Pokémon Skate with their friends at Leaf Green Gaming. Themed games, snacks, and prizes, including the grand prize of a Nintendo Switch Lite and the brand new Pokémon game. Leaf Green will also be hanging out and selling all sorts of fun Pokémon items at great prices. $9 each, and buy a child admission, get a parent free. Starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.
- Avey Grouws Duo at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Chris Avey and Jeni Grouws are co-founders of the label-defying Avey Grouws Band, “one of the Midwest’s hottest acts..." Avey and Grouws have won numerous music and songwriting awards, hit international charts and their latest album ‘Tell Tale Heart’ debuted at #7 on the Billboard Blues Album chart in 2021, with their debut album ‘The Devil May Care’ reaching #10 on the same chart in 2020. Expect a setlist that is passionate, powerful and playful. No admission fee and starts at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
- Cannonball Cross at East Park in Mason City - The bike race starts at 9 a.m. and the riders will enjoy the beautiful terrain as they race all around and up and down East Park. For more information, email djdelper@yahoo.com.
- River City Rifle & Pistol Club Gun Show at North Iowa Events Center in Mason City - The River City Rifle & Pistol Club will be hosting a gun show at the North Iowa Events Center on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20. Shows start at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday with lunch being served both days. Weekend admission is $7 with ages 10 and under free.
- Turkey Shoot at Clear Lake Athletics & Wellness Center - Shoot free throws for your Thanksgiving turkey dinner, starting at noon. This fun and free family friendly competition consists of teams of a related adult and child, and is divided into age groups based on the age of the child. All adults shoot from the regulation free throw line on a regulation height basket. Team scores are based on the total number of combined free throws made by both participants. Registration is done on site the day of the event. Please arrive 20 minutes early for registration.
Monday, Nov. 21
- Dystopian Book Club: Fahrenheit 451 at Clear Lake Public Library - Join others at the library for the very first Dystopian Book Club meeting. This month's meeting is Monday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. Dystopian books aren't just for teens. They tackle complex ideas and ask you to question the world around you. Ray Bradbury's Fahrenheit 451 is the perfect book to start with. Come get a copy from the library to join in the discussion. Free to join.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
- Imagination Exploration at Clear Lake Arts Center - Students of all ages are welcome to attend Imagination Exploration every Tuesday, Aug. 16 through Dec. 27 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Join us at the Clear Lake Art Center to explore the arts from different angles. Participants will be encouraged to create in a guided, open studio format. The material cost is $5 per student. Payment will be accepted upon arrival each week, scholarships are available.
- Rural to Urban: Landscapes in the Permanent Collection at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Rural to Urban highlights landscapes in the Museum’s Permanent Collection. The exhibition will feature wild terrain, rural country sides and urban environments in a variety of media. Explore the American landscape without leaving the Museum. Rural to Urban will be on display in the Kinney-Lindstrom Gallery Oct. 21 to Jan. 4. Museum hours: Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Closed Sunday and Monday.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
- NaNoWriMo Writing Hour at Clear Lake Public Library - Join others at the library for a NaNoWriMo event designed for teens. Every Wednesday, they will participate in challenges and writing activities as we work toward completing novels together. NaNoWriMo or National Novel Writing Month is celebrated every year in November and provides an opportunity for writers to join a nationwide community of other writers for support in writing their novels. Numerous books have been published as a result of this program including some prominent YA books like Marissa Meyer's "Cinder." Starts at 2:30 p.m. and is free to the public.
- VFW Bean Bag Night at Clear Lake VFW - VFW weekly bean bag night is every Wednesday. Sign up at 6:30 p.m., play begins at 7 p.m. $1 entry per person, prize money awarded each week. Bring a snack to share if you like.
