North Iowa Escapades for Nov. 10 - Nov. 16

Calendar Events
Thursday, Nov. 10
- Homeschool Hangout at Clear Lake Public Library - Each month on the 2nd Thursday, homeschooling families are invited to join Clear Lake Public Library in the library meeting rooms for an informal meeting, networking, and hangout. Library staff will be available to answer questions about library resources. Starts at 10:30 a.m. and is free to attend.
- Cornhole Bags & Brats at 173 Craft Distillery in Clear Lake - 173 Craft Distillery is offering a cornhole bag tournament every Thursday evening beginning at 6 p.m. in Nov. 3. They will also be serving up brats from our smoker. No fees to join.
- Comedy Open Mic Night at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City - Join Brix Wine & Whiskey on Thursday, Nov. 10 for Comedy Open Mic Night. We invite comics from around Iowa and Southern Minnesota to show others what they’ve got in a supportive environment. Mics will be on from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Free admission.
Friday, Nov. 11
- Willowbrook Arts & Crafts Show at Willowbrook Mall in Mason City - Willowbrook Mall will host the annual Fall Arts & Crafts Show, In-Home Business Expo, and Indoor Farmers Market on 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Shop a wide variety of vendors including Mary Kay, Norwex, Scentsy, Java Momma, jewelry, doggie wares and so much more. The Iowa Grill will be serving breakfast sandwiches, toasty dogs, and more. Willowbrook businesses will be open their regular hours for all your early holiday shopping as well.
- River City Rumble at Mason City Arena - Mason City Youth Hockey hosts the 2022 River City Rumble November 11-13 at the Mason City Arena. PeeWee A and B youth hockey tournament. Friday, Nov. 11 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 12 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 13 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Create Your Own Lightsaber and Blaster at Charles City Arts Center - Young Star Wars fans ages Kindergarten through 6th grade are invited to the Charles City Arts Center from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on either Nov. 11 or Nov. 18 for this unique class. Cost $60 for CCAC members and $70 for non-members. Only 15 spots are available each day. Snacks provided, please bring your own drink.
- Top of the Pot 6: Semi Final & Final Showcase at Mason City Brewing - TOTP 6 will be held Friday, Nov. 11 at Mason City Brewing. The show begins at 8 p.m. Comics performs a 10-minute set. Each draws a random number which will indicate their order in the lineup. The judges will rank four categories 1-5 (stage presence, originalities, material, and audience response) to choose a top three. As always the show is free. Typically held monthly on the second Friday of each month. The show does include adult content and language. For the best seats arrive early. Great beer, wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverage options are available. Run time is usually about 90 minutes but tends to exceed from time to time.
Saturday, Nov. 12
- The Dealt Hand Traveling Board Games at Clear Lake Public Library - The Dealt Hand brings hosted, pop-up board game events across the state of Iowa with a goal to help folks get together for a game. Whether you are new to board games or play all the time, are bringing a group of friends or just the family, The Dealt Hand is guaranteed to have a game perfect for your group – or join to play with others at the library. The best part? They’ll teach you how to play. Starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. Admission is free.
- Power of the Purse Auction at Clear Lake VFW - You won’t want to miss the “Power of The Purse Auction” benefiting Women United of North Central Iowa. Women United is a volunteer-led group of fabulous women in north central Iowa working to confront gender-based economic inequality and its impact on female-led households. Through small grants and mentorship, Women United is looking to make a real difference in this community. Our signature fundraising event is called Power of the Purse. The event will be on Nov. 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Clear Lake VFW. Power of the Purse is a silent auction of purses, pouches, canvas bags, backpacks, and slings filled with goodies. Please join us for an afternoon of shopping for a cause, drinks, snacks, mingling and fun. The event is free to attend. To sponsor a bag for the auction or for more information, please contact Angie Perez at 641-423-1774. Free to attend and starts at 4 p.m.
- Chamber Bingo Night at the Columbus Club in Charles City - Join the Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce for a fun night of bingo with cash prizes, door prizes, a 50/50 Raffle and a $300 jackpot. There will be a cash bar available as well as the A Shred Above food truck outside. Early bird play at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo starts at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
- Books on Tap at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join others on Wednesday to discuss Elizabeth Acevedo’s With the Fire on High. With her daughter to care for and her abuela to help support, high school senior Emoni Santiago has to make the tough decisions. The one place she can let her responsibilities go is in the kitchen, where she adds a little something magical to everything she cooks. Still, she knows she doesn't have enough time for her school's new culinary arts class, doesn't have the money for the class's trip to Spain — and shouldn't still be dreaming of someday working in a real kitchen. Once Emoni starts cooking, her only real choice is to let her talent break free. Starts at 6 p.m.
- VFW Bean Bag Night at Clear Lake VFW - VFW weekly bean bag night is every Wednesday. Sign up at 6:30 p.m., play begins at 7 p.m. $1 entry per person, prize money awarded each week. Bring a snack to share if you like.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com