Calendar Events
Thursday, May 4
- Trivia at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join friends for trivia at 7-9 p.m. Make sure to check Lake Time Brewery’s Facebook page for the week’s categories. If you have questions, call 641-357-2040. The brewery is located at 801 Main Avenue.
- Karaoke night at Tap'd in Clear Lake - Karaoke returns to Tap'd Taphouse and Cocktail Lounge. Mojo Productions' Jared Wingert will host the event which begins at 8 p.m. Tap'd is located at 313 Main Avenue.
- Comedy open mic night at Brix in Mason City - Brix Wine & Whiskey will host Comedy Open Mic on the first Thursday of every month starting at 7 p.m. Join hosts Jason Clemens and Dillon Meek in this supportive environment. Free admission. Brix is located at 107 S Delaware Ave.
People are also reading…
Friday, May 5
- Live music at 173 Distillery in Clear Lake - Kickstart your adventure this weekend at 173 Craft Distillery with Jeff Reinartz at 6 p.m. Friday, May 5. Brian Herrin returns to rock the taproom at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6. 173 Craft Distillery is located at 306 First Ave N.
Saturday, May 6
- Free comic book day at Oakleaf in Mason City - Oak Leaf Comics & Collectibles will be hosting their annual Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 6th! Free Comic Book Day will be 10am-5pm. Come enjoy cosplay, free comics, photo ops, and more fun things to do!
Sunday, May 7
- Mother's Day Tea at Larch Pine Inn in Clear Lake - It can be hard to tell your mom how much she means to you. Bringing her a cup of tea is one of the top ways to show your mom you love her. Or ….. you could bring her to the Larch Pine Inn for their Mother’s Day Tea. It is a special afternoon dedicated to honoring her and other moms. The door will open at 1pm for this Tea and will include a three-tier tray of delectable tea party foods, an assortment of teas and a special presentation by the Clear Lake Historical Society. The three-tier tray includes an assortment of tea sandwiches, scones, Chantilly cream, quiche fresh fruit and desserts, with a specialty tea from Holistic Harmony of Clear Lake. The cost to attend is $28/person. Reservations are required. Call 641-357-0345 or email info@larchpineinn.com. The Larch Pine Inn is located at 401 North Third Street.
- Annual pork sandwich dinner at Kinney Pioneer Museum - Join Kinney Pioneer Museum for its annual pork sandwich dinner at noon on Sunday, May 6. The menu includes pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, potato chips, drink, and dessert. The charge is $10 for adults and $5 for children and includes admission to the museum. In addition to the meal, broom makers, a blacksmith and a rug maker will be on hand displaying their craft. Kinney Pioneer Museum is located at 9184 265th St/Highway 122, Clear Lake.