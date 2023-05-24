Calendar Events
Thursday, May 25
- Trivia at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join friends for trivia at 7-9 p.m. Make sure to check Lake Time Brewery’s Facebook page for the week’s categories. If you have questions, call 641-357-2040. The brewery is located at 801 Main Avenue.
- Karaoke night at Tap'd in Clear Lake - Karaoke returns to Tap'd Taphouse and Cocktail Lounge. Mojo Productions' Jared Wingert will host the event which begins at 8 p.m. Tap'd is located at 313 Main Avenue.
- Strolling stories at Central Gardens in Clear Lake - Stroll along the path using your senses to enjoy all that the garden has to offer, stop to read a seasonally themed story and then continue our adventure with an exploration-based on the day's book. This program is led by Clear Lake Public Library and geared toward ages 3-8 and their families. Free and open to the public. Central Gardens is located at 800 Second Ave. N.
People are also reading…
Friday, May 26
- Live music at 173 Distillery in Clear Lake - Kickstart your adventure this weekend at 173 Craft Distillery. Neal Simmons returns to 173 at 7 p.m. with setlist contains about 50% covers and 50% originals that spans genres including Folk, Country, Classic Rock, and Indie. Up in coming musician with Bob Dylan vibes! https://www.instagram.com/nealsimmonsmusic/. 173 Craft Distillery is located at 306 First Ave N.
Saturday, May 27
- Stu Nevermann run in Mason City - The annual four-mile run begins at 8 a.m. at the Mason City Aquatic Center, located in Margaret MacNider Park at 843 Birch Drive. Register at runsignup.com. Contact the YMCA at 641-422-5999 with questions.
- 84th North Iowa Band Festival parade in Mason City - Save the date for the 84th North Iowa Band Festival! The North Iowa Band Festival is the largest, free marching band competition in the Midwest. The festival runs through Monday, May 29. In its 84th year, the theme will be “All-American Band Festival” and will include free, live entertainment, carnival, marketplace, and of course, the BIG parade at 10 a.m. The parade route is North Pennsylvania Avenue to East State Street to South Illinois Avenue.
- Farmer's Market in Clear Lake- 9 a.m.-noon. The mission of the Clear Lake Farmers Market is to offer healthy, fresh produce and handcrafted products to consumers while building community connections and supporting the local economy. Located in the Surf Ballroom parking lot at 460 N Shore Dr.
- Live Music at Mason City Brewing - We will be celebrating the triumphant return of our favorite Irish Folk Punk duo, The Langer's Ball, to Mason City Brewing at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. It's been a few years but they are back and better than ever. They will be playing their own brand of traditional drinking songs and original material, their sound is harder-hitting and bigger than you’d expect it ever could be. It's going to be a great night. Mason City Brewing is located at 16 E State St.