Calendar Events
Thursday, May 18
- Trivia at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join friends for trivia at 7-9 p.m. Make sure to check Lake Time Brewery’s Facebook page for the week’s categories. If you have questions, call 641-357-2040. The brewery is located at 801 Main Avenue.
- Karaoke night at Tap'd in Clear Lake - Karaoke returns to Tap'd Taphouse and Cocktail Lounge. Mojo Productions' Jared Wingert will host the event which begins at 8 p.m. Friday night at 8 p.m., 2023 Midwest CMO Maverick of the Year Nominee Jesse Wilson has some originals to share, along with some great rock and country covers. Tap'd is located at 313 Main Avenue.
Friday, May 12
- Live music at 173 Distillery in Clear Lake - Kickstart your adventure this weekend at 173 Craft Distillery. John Paul Burtch makes his debut at 6 p.m. Friday, May 19. Burtch is inspired by music genres which include rock, alternative, pop, indie, folk, blues, swing, and jazz. Sweet Nuthins will play at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20 on the rooftop. 173 Craft Distillery is located at 306 First Ave N.
Saturday, May 20
- Plant sale and gardening fair at Central Gardens - This always fun event offers a wide variety of perennial plants at excellent prices and beautiful and unique garden art for sale. Garden-related education and a planting activity for the kids; something for everyone! are no weather concerns. Central Gardens is located at 800 Second Ave. N in Clear Lake.
- Annual fly-in breakfast at Mason City Municipal Airport - 8 a.m.-noon. Cost is $8 for breakfast and $25 for airplane rides. For more information, visit www.northiowaair.com or call Sherry Johnson at 641-425-6916.
- Shake, Rattle, and Stroll for Parkinsons at City Park in Clear Lake - Since 2016, local volunteers in North Central Iowa have been raising awareness for Parkinson’s Disease and building support for those impacted by the disease in our communities. On Saturday, we are excited to host the eighth annual Shake, Rattle, and Stroll 5K at City Park in Clear Lake, Iowa, to bring friends and family together for a friendly competition in support of an important cause. Proceeds raised at the event will be donated to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and other local Parkinson’s groups. Registration is $30 and starts at 9 a.m.; the race begins at 10 a.m.