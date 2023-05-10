Calendar Events
Thursday, May 11
- Trivia at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join friends for trivia at 7-9 p.m. Make sure to check Lake Time Brewery’s Facebook page for the week’s categories. If you have questions, call 641-357-2040. The brewery is located at 801 Main Avenue.
- Karaoke night at Tap'd in Clear Lake - Karaoke returns to Tap'd Taphouse and Cocktail Lounge. Mojo Productions' Jared Wingert will host the event which begins at 8 p.m. Tap'd is located at 313 Main Avenue.
Friday, May 12
- Live music at 173 Distillery in Clear Lake - Kickstart your adventure this weekend at 173 Craft Distillery. Maclane Powell returns to play your favorite country and rock hits at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12. Fred Love makes his taproom debut at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6. 173 Craft Distillery is located at 306 First Ave N.
- The Buckinghams in concert at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake - The Buckinghams are an American Sunshine pop band from Chicago, Illinois. They formed in 1966 and went on to become one of the top-selling acts of 1967, charting five Top 40 hits in the U.S. that year. Original founding members Carl Giammarese and Nick Fortuna continue to deliver a powerful replay of their hits and solid gold memories. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $23 in advance or $27 at the door.
People are also reading…
Saturday, May 13
- Corn Hole fundraiser at Senior Activity Center in Mason City - 1-4 p.m. Come enjoy corn hole (bags), food, and friends at the Senior Activity Center located at 326 Fourth Street NE. Event is inside, so there are no weather concerns.
- Walleye classic at Clear Lake - Saturday and Sunday event. Hosted by the Clear Lake Fishing Club, this catch-and-release tournament involves teams competing for the largest amount of walleye by weight. A $2500 top prize with the next 25 places based on an 80% payback. Limited to the first 100 entries. 7 a.m. start both days. Public weigh-ins and award ceremony at City Park at 3 p.m. both days. Contact the Crazy Minnow for more details 641-357-BAIT or go to www.clearlakefishingclub.com.