Calendar Events
Thursday, March 9
- Trivia at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join friends for trivia at 7-9 p.m. Make sure to check Lake Time Brewery’s Facebook page for the week’s categories. If you have questions, call 641-357-2040. The brewery is located at 801 Main Avenue.
Friday, March 10
- Live music at 173 Distillery in Clear Lake - Brian Herrin is a classically trained singer-songwriter now living in Iowa. Originally from Illinois, he has shared the stage with such acts as The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Vertical Horizon, Tonic, Carly Rae Jepsen, Sister Hazel and CLOVERTON. http://www.brianherrin.com. 173 Distillery is located at 306 First Ave. N.
- Dokken/Lynch Mob Reunion Tour at Surf Ballroom - Dokken/Lynch Mob Reunion Tour will be at the Surf Ballroom & Museum on Friday, March 10. Doors open at 8pm. Enjoy a special encore performance! Ticket price is $35 in advance and $40 at the door.
Saturday, March 11
- Colorful Foundations! Student art exhibition at MacNider - This year’s exhibition features artwork from elementary school students at Jefferson Elementary School (Mason City), Harding Elementary School (Mason City), Hoover Elementary School (Mason City), Lake Mills Elementary School (Lake Mills), Lincoln Elementary School (Osage), North Iowa Christian School (Mason City), Rudd, Rockford, Marble Rock Community Schools (Rockford), Southside Elementary School (Hampton) and West Hancock Elementary School (Britt). The exhibition is on display through Saturday, April 29. The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum is free and open to the public. Museum Hours: Tuesday, Thursday – 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Friday and Saturday – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday-Monday – Closed.
- Vendor show at Glen Oaks in Clear Lake - Glen Oaks Timbercrest, located at 200 Glen Oaks Drive, is hosting it's inaugural vendor show. Come and enjoy our different vendors and let your kids swim while you shop. Enjoy your food from Titanium Lunchbox and a snack from Chris' Kettlecorn. Some of the vendors that will be there: Pink Zebra, Crafts United, Pampered Chef, Loving Creations, Vonderohe Bees, Kitcheneeze and more.