The North Iowa Figure Skating Club will be hosting their Spring Show on Sunday, April 2, at the Mason City Arena. This year’s theme is Fire & Ice, and is sure to heat things up. The show will be performed at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults, $8 for students, and 55 and up and 3 and under are free.

"Barefoot in the Park" at Mason City Community Theatre - A 2 p.m. matinee of the Neil Simon comedy will be presented Sunday. Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word. After a six day honeymoon, they get a surprise visit from Corie’s loopy mother and decide to play matchmaker during a dinner with their neighbor-in-the-attic, Victor, where everything that can go wrong does. Tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for students. The theatre is located at 215 S Delaware Ave.

