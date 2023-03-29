Calendar Events
Thursday, March 30
- Trivia at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join friends for trivia at 7-9 p.m. Make sure to check Lake Time Brewery’s Facebook page for the week’s categories. If you have questions, call 641-357-2040. The brewery is located at 801 Main Avenue.
- Karaoke night at Tap'd in Clear Lake - Karaoke returns to Tap'd Taphouse and Cocktail Lounge. Mojo Productions' Jared Wingert will host the event which begins at 8 p.m. Tap'd is located at 313 Main Avenue.
Saturday, April 1
- Colorful Foundations! Student art exhibition at MacNider - This year’s exhibition features artwork from elementary school students at Jefferson Elementary School (Mason City), Harding Elementary School (Mason City), Hoover Elementary School (Mason City), Lake Mills Elementary School (Lake Mills), Lincoln Elementary School (Osage), North Iowa Christian School (Mason City), Rudd, Rockford, Marble Rock Community Schools (Rockford), Southside Elementary School (Hampton) and West Hancock Elementary School (Britt). The exhibition is on display through Saturday, April 29. The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum is free and open to the public. Museum Hours: Tuesday, Thursday – 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Friday and Saturday – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday-Monday – Closed.
- Live music at 173 Distillery in Clear Lake - The musical talents of Brittany Sword will be showcased at 173 Craft Distillery at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. Sword writes songs on the deeper subjects of life. Pairing her rhythmic guitar style playing, powerful vocals & positive personality Brittany creates an upbeat and enchanting concert experience you don't want to miss. 173 Distillery is located at 306 First Ave. N.
Sunday, April 2
- Figure-skating spring show in Mason City - The North Iowa Figure Skating Club will be hosting their Spring Show on Sunday, April 2, at the Mason City Arena. This year’s theme is Fire & Ice, and is sure to heat things up. The show will be performed at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults, $8 for students, and 55 and up and 3 and under are free.
- "Barefoot in the Park" at Mason City Community Theatre - A 2 p.m. matinee of the Neil Simon comedy will be presented Sunday. Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word. After a six day honeymoon, they get a surprise visit from Corie’s loopy mother and decide to play matchmaker during a dinner with their neighbor-in-the-attic, Victor, where everything that can go wrong does. Tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for students. The theatre is located at 215 S Delaware Ave.