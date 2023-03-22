Calendar Events
Thursday, March 23
- Trivia at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join friends for trivia at 7-9 p.m. Make sure to check Lake Time Brewery’s Facebook page for the week’s categories. If you have questions, call 641-357-2040. The brewery is located at 801 Main Avenue.
- Music open-mic night at Brix in Mason City - Brix Wine & Whiskey invites you to show off your talents during Open Mic! Open Mic will be hosted on the fourth Thursday of each month starting at 7 p.m. Brix is located at 107 S Delaware Ave.
Friday, March 24
- Live music at 173 Distillery in Clear Lake - The musical talents of Maclane Powell will be showcased at 173 Craft Distillery at 7 p.m on Friday, March 24. At 7 p.m., Saturday March 25, Neal Simmons will be returning to perform both timeless hits and brand-new creative music. 173 Distillery is located at 306 First Ave. N.
- Comedy night at The Music Man Square in Mason City - Mike Brody with special guest James Stanley will perform at The Music Man Square on Friday, March 24th Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.00 each and available online or at the door the night of the show. A cash bar will be available so please bring proper identification and your funny bone. Mike Brody is a North Iowa native that has taken his talents all around the world. His high-energy act and genuine passion for his craft draws audience members into the unique world of Mike Brody.
People are also reading…
Saturday, March 25
- Colorful Foundations! Student art exhibition at MacNider - This year’s exhibition features artwork from elementary school students at Jefferson Elementary School (Mason City), Harding Elementary School (Mason City), Hoover Elementary School (Mason City), Lake Mills Elementary School (Lake Mills), Lincoln Elementary School (Osage), North Iowa Christian School (Mason City), Rudd, Rockford, Marble Rock Community Schools (Rockford), Southside Elementary School (Hampton) and West Hancock Elementary School (Britt). The exhibition is on display through Saturday, April 29. The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum is free and open to the public. Museum Hours: Tuesday, Thursday – 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Friday and Saturday – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday-Monday – Closed.
- North Iowa Bulls vs Minot Minotauros - Cheer on the NAHL North Iowa Bulls Start time: 7:10 p.m. Admission: Glass or Top Shelf $15; adults $12; children under 18 $7; military/seniors 65+ $10. Tickets available at the door or online.