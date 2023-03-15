Calendar Events
Thursday, March 16
- Trivia at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join friends for trivia at 7-9 p.m. Make sure to check Lake Time Brewery’s Facebook page for the week’s categories. If you have questions, call 641-357-2040. The brewery is located at 801 Main Avenue.
- Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Surf Ballroom - The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will be at the Surf Ballroom & Museum on Thursday, March 16th! Doors open at 8 p.m. Come enjoy one of the most accomplished bands in American roots music. Ticket prices are $35 in advance or $40 at the door.
Friday, March 17
- Live music at 173 Distillery in Clear Lake - Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day all weekend at 173 Craft Distillery with the musical talents of Jeff Boehnke Friday, March 17 starting at 7 p.m. and the string instrument group Pete’s Pool Hall Saturday, March 18 starting at 6 p.m. 173 Distillery is located at 306 First Ave. N.
- Live music at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City - Brix Wine & Whiskey welcomes Will Barnett on Friday, March 10 at 8 p.m. Come enjoy this live music. Brix is located at 107 S Delaware Ave.
Saturday, March 18
- Colorful Foundations! Student art exhibition at MacNider - This year’s exhibition features artwork from elementary school students at Jefferson Elementary School (Mason City), Harding Elementary School (Mason City), Hoover Elementary School (Mason City), Lake Mills Elementary School (Lake Mills), Lincoln Elementary School (Osage), North Iowa Christian School (Mason City), Rudd, Rockford, Marble Rock Community Schools (Rockford), Southside Elementary School (Hampton) and West Hancock Elementary School (Britt). The exhibition is on display through Saturday, April 29. The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum is free and open to the public. Museum Hours: Tuesday, Thursday – 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Friday and Saturday – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday-Monday – Closed.
- North Iowa Bulls vs Aberdeen - Cheer on the NAHL North Iowa Bull.! Start time: 7:10 p.m. Admission: Glass or Top Shelf $15; adults $12; children under 18 $7; military/seniors 65+ $10. Tickets available at the door or online.
Sunday, March 19
- North Iowa Livestock Extravaganza in Mason City - The North Iowa Livestock Extravaganza is a fundraising event that will include a tack swap, clinics and demonstrations, youth rodeo, a shopping mall, entertainment, kids activities, along with food and beverages. All proceeds go towards arena improvements at the North Iowa Events Center. The Livestock Extravaganza will take place in the All Seasons building and the Indoor Arena at the North Iowa Events Center. Doors will open at 10 a.m. and the event runs through 5 p.m. Stop out and see all the livestock-related items, along with items for showing your livestock.