Calendar Events
Thursday, June 8
- Live music at Tap'd in Clear Lake - Ryne Owen will take the stage at 9 p.m. for the Thursdays on Main Afterparty. The venue will also have live music with Don Fisher at 9 p.m. Friday and Jarno Solo at 9 p.m. Saturday. Every Wednesday is karaoke as well. Tap'd is located at 313 Main Avenue.
- Thursdays on Main in Clear Lake - Vendors, special entertainment and live music, with Ballet Des Moines performing at 6 p.m. on the 300 block and Bear Creek Band performing at 7 p.m. on the 400 block.
Friday, June 9
- Live music at 173 Distillery in Clear Lake - Kickstart your adventure this weekend at 173 Craft Distillery. Jeff Reinarts returns at 7 p.m. 173 Craft Distillery is located at 306 First Ave N.
- Fresh on Friday at Central Gardens in Clear Lake - Fresh on Friday takes place 9-11 a.m. every Friday morning through Sept. 1. Select a gorgeous, fresh from the garden, flower bouquet, enjoy complimentary coffee and refreshments and sample veggies and herbs picked straight out of the Bee Happy Discovery Garden. This year’s garden beds will highlight fruits and vegetables used in Mexican cuisine. Our youth group, Gardeners of Tomorrow will offer samples and sell fresh produce from the garden. Your donations will keep our garden growing.
Fresh on Friday Garden Explorers: The Bee Happy Discovery Garden buzzes with excitement each Friday morning. No chemicals here-just happy kids, pollinators and plants. Learn about and taste what's growing in the garden. Kids may respectfully explore, help out and observe using all their senses. Magnifying glasses, watering cans, art materials and books help kids connect with the garden at their own pace. Each Friday features special garden activities and community partners. Follow our website and Facebook page for our changing weekly special.
Saturday, June 10
- Book signing at Mason City Public Library - Mystery and suspense writer Amber Rodgers will be at the Mason City Public Library 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. She will have all her books with her for purchase. Hope to see you there.
- Farmer's Market in Clear Lake - 9 a.m.-noon. The mission of the Clear Lake Farmers Market is to offer healthy, fresh produce and handcrafted products to consumers while building community connections and supporting the local economy. Located in the Surf Ballroom parking lot at 460 N Shore Dr.
Sunday, June 11
- Vintage Car Day at Kinney Pioneer Museum in Clear Lake - Noon-5 p.m. The Jefferson Highway Association will be joining us this year. We have a new display specifically on the Jefferson Highway. The North Iowa Vintage Automobile Club display vintage autos and motorcycles on the front lawn of Kinney Pioneer Museum. Some of the members will be on hand to answer questions. Special music, crafts and demonstrations will be held throughout the day. Brats, hot dogs, salad and beans will be available outside at noon.