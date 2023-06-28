Calendar Events
Thursday, June 29
- Live music at Tap'd in Clear Lake - Larry Myers will perform at 9 p.m. The venue will also have live music with I AM HOLOGRAM at 9 p.m. Friday and The Kraft Brothers at 10 p.m. Saturday. Every Wednesday is karaoke at 8 p.m. as well. Tap'd is located at 313 Main Avenue.
- July 4th Celebration opens in Clear Lake - Lakeside Vendor Market 5- 9p.m.; Evans United Shows Carnival opens at 5 p.m. BINGO Tent opens at 5 p.m. Live music at 7 p.m. featuring Sideshow Bob
- Poses and Pints at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Fat Hill is partnering with Dancing Lotus Yoga to bring yoga to Central Park this summer. At 5:30 p.m., every Thursday through Aug. 31, yoga teacher Jen Brooks the adult yoga class which is designed for all levels and abilities. There is no need to pre-register. If you'd like to participate, just come in to the taproom anytime before the event starts and pay the at the bar ($16). You'll get a wristband which will be your "ticket" to yoga and and your free drink. Late-comers might miss important instruction. Please bring a yoga mat, large towel, or blanket as well as bug spray and your water bottle. Yoga will last 45 to 60 minutes. Afterward, all participants get a free beer, cider, wine, or root beer back in the taproom. This is a 21+ event. In the event of inclement weather, we will just cancel and try again the next week.
People are also reading…
Friday, June 30
- Live music at 173 Distillery in Clear Lake - Rooftop music starts at 5 p.m. with Brian Herrin, a classically trained singer-songwriter now living in Iowa. Originally from Illinois, he has shared the stage with such acts as The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Vertical Horizon, Tonic, Carly Rae Jepsen, Sister Hazel and CLOVERTON.
- Fresh on Friday at Central Gardens in Clear Lake - Fresh on Friday takes place 9-11 a.m. every Friday morning through Sept. 1. Select a gorgeous, fresh from the garden, flower bouquet, enjoy complimentary coffee and refreshments and sample veggies and herbs picked straight out of the Bee Happy Discovery Garden. This year’s garden beds will highlight fruits and vegetables used in Mexican cuisine. Our youth group, Gardeners of Tomorrow will offer samples and sell fresh produce from the garden. Your donations will keep our garden growing.
Fresh on Friday Garden Explorers: The Bee Happy Discovery Garden buzzes with excitement each Friday morning. No chemicals here-just happy kids, pollinators and plants. Learn about and taste what's growing in the garden. Kids may respectfully explore, help out and observe using all their senses. Magnifying glasses, watering cans, art materials and books help kids connect with the garden at their own pace. Each Friday features special garden activities and community partners. Follow our website and Facebook page for our changing weekly special.
Saturday, July 1
- Farmer's Market in Clear Lake - 9 a.m.-noon. The mission of the Clear Lake Farmers Market is to offer healthy, fresh produce and handcrafted products to consumers while building community connections and supporting the local economy. Located in the Surf Ballroom parking lot at 460 N Shore Dr.
- Live Music at Mason City Brewing - Everyone's favorite Irish, Folk, Punk duo will be back at MCB for the last time in 2023 at 8 p.m. Saturday before they hit the road for the rest of the year! It's going to be amazing! They will be playing their own brand of traditional drinking songs and original material, their sound is harder-hitting and bigger than you’d expect it ever could be. It's going to be a great night. Mason City Brewing is located at 16 E State St.