Calendar Events
Thursday, June 15
- Live music at Tap'd in Clear Lake - Kristy Neidlinger will take the stage at 9 p.m. for the Thursdays on Main Afterparty. The venue will also have live music with The Sweet Nuthins at 8 p.m. Friday and Clint Riedel at 9 p.m. Saturday. Every Wednesday is karaoke at 8 p.m. as well. Tap'd is located at 313 Main Avenue.
- Thursdays on Main in Clear Lake - Vendors, special entertainment and live music, with Clear Lake High School Robotics performing at 6 p.m. on the 300 block and DeJaBlue performing at 7 p.m. on the 400 block. All activities are free.
- Poses and Pints at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Fat Hill is partnering with Dancing Lotus Yoga to bring yoga to Central Park this summer. At 5:30 p.m., every Thursday through Aug. 31, yoga teacher Jen Brooks the adult yoga class which is designed for all levels and abilities. There is no need to pre-register. If you'd like to participate, just come in to the taproom anytime before the event starts and pay the at the bar ($16). You'll get a wristband which will be your "ticket" to yoga and and your free drink. Late-comers might miss important instruction. Please bring a yoga mat, large towel, or blanket as well as bug spray and your water bottle. Yoga will last 45 to 60 minutes. Afterward, all participants get a free beer, cider, wine, or root beer back in the taproom. This is a 21+ event. In the event of inclement weather, we will just cancel and try again the next week.
People are also reading…
Friday, June 16
- Live music at 173 Distillery in Clear Lake - Kickstart your adventure this weekend at 173 Craft Distillery with multi-award winning songwriter J. Jeffery Messerole. Enjoy masterfully blended sounds of guitar and harmonica and the telling of gritty American tales to evoke emotion at 7 p.m.
- Fresh on Friday at Central Gardens in Clear Lake - Fresh on Friday takes place 9-11 a.m. every Friday morning through Sept. 1. Select a gorgeous, fresh from the garden, flower bouquet, enjoy complimentary coffee and refreshments and sample veggies and herbs picked straight out of the Bee Happy Discovery Garden. This year’s garden beds will highlight fruits and vegetables used in Mexican cuisine. Our youth group, Gardeners of Tomorrow will offer samples and sell fresh produce from the garden. Your donations will keep our garden growing.
Fresh on Friday Garden Explorers: The Bee Happy Discovery Garden buzzes with excitement each Friday morning. No chemicals here-just happy kids, pollinators and plants. Learn about and taste what's growing in the garden. Kids may respectfully explore, help out and observe using all their senses. Magnifying glasses, watering cans, art materials and books help kids connect with the garden at their own pace. Each Friday features special garden activities and community partners. Follow our website and Facebook page for our changing weekly special.
Saturday, June 17
- Farmer's Market in Clear Lake - 9 a.m.-noon. The mission of the Clear Lake Farmers Market is to offer healthy, fresh produce and handcrafted products to consumers while building community connections and supporting the local economy. Located in the Surf Ballroom parking lot at 460 N Shore Dr.
- Midwest F100 Nationals at City Park in Clear Lake - 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.- noon Saturday. Open to Ford trucks through 1979. Door prizes, goodie bags, dash plaques, kids games, hot dog roast on Friday Night. Saturday noon lunch, afternoon cruise, prizes and trophies. Awards at City Park at 4 p.m. Visit http://www.twincityf100.weebly.com for details.