Calendar Events
Thursday, June 1
- Live music at Tap'd in Clear Lake - Josh Sinclair will take the stage at 9 p.m. for the Thursdays on Main Afterparty. The venue will also have live music with Taylor King at 9 p.m. Friday and Acoustic Republic at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tap'd is located at 313 Main Avenue
- Comedy open-mic night at Brix in Mason City - Brix Wine & Whiskey will host Comedy Open Mic on the first Thursday of every month starting at 7 p.m. Join hosts Jason Clemens and Dillon Meek in this supportive environment. Free admission. Brix is located at 107 S Delaware Ave.
Friday, June 2
- Live music at 173 Distillery in Clear Lake - Kickstart your adventure this weekend at 173 Craft Distillery. Jeff Reinarts returns at 7 p.m. 173 Craft Distillery is located at 306 First Ave N.
- Chalk our Walk at Clear Lake Public Library - Kick off Summer Reading 2023 “Find Your Voice!” by helping us Chalk Our Walk outside the library. All ages are invited to design a sidewalk square with your favorite book quote, motivational message, or fun drawing. Librarians will provide the chalk, you provide the creativity! The library is located at 200 N Fourth St.
Saturday, June 3
- Top of Iowa Hot Wheels show in Mason City - Top of Iowa Hot Wheels Club will host a show featuring the collectible die-cast cars and other nostalgic and unique toys to buy, sell, or trade. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 21, at Great Country Motors, located at 1881 S Eisenhower Ave. Downhill race at 1 p.m. For information contact Jeff Hansen at 612-991-5882.
- Take a Kid Fishing Tournament - Jeff Giesman Memorial Take a Kid Fishing Tournament is from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Ventura Grade parking lot. We will have hot dogs, chips, and drinks. We will weigh fish and give out prizes to all that show up regardless of whether a fish is caught. Please come and share the fishing experience with your kids. Feel free to post photos of you and your kids fishing on Clear Lake Fishing Club's Facebook page. Our club looks forward to seeing the kids every year, so come fish, eat, and pick out prizes. The Iowa DNR will also put on a fishing clinic from 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m.
- Farmer's Market in Clear Lake- 9 a.m.-noon. The mission of the Clear Lake Farmers Market is to offer healthy, fresh produce and handcrafted products to consumers while building community connections and supporting the local economy. Located in the Surf Ballroom parking lot at 460 N Shore Dr.
- River City Street Rods car show in Central Park in Mason City - Registration is from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., voting 12:30-2 p.m., with awards given out at 3:30 p.m. Registration is $15 and the event will be held rain or shine.