Calendar Events
Thursday, June 29
- Comedy open-mic night at Brix in Mason City - Brix Wine & Whiskey will host Comedy Open Mic on the first Thursday of every month starting at 7 p.m. Join hosts Jason Clemens and Dillon Meek in this supportive environment. Free admission. Brix is located at 107 S Delaware Ave.
- Poses and Pints at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Fat Hill is partnering with Dancing Lotus Yoga to bring yoga to Central Park this summer. At 5:30 p.m., every Thursday through Aug. 31, yoga teacher Jen Brooks the adult yoga class which is designed for all levels and abilities. There is no need to pre-register. If you'd like to participate, just come in to the taproom anytime before the event starts and pay the at the bar ($16). You'll get a wristband which will be your "ticket" to yoga and and your free drink. Late-comers might miss important instruction. Please bring a yoga mat, large towel, or blanket as well as bug spray and your water bottle. Yoga will last 45 to 60 minutes. Afterward, all participants get a free beer, cider, wine, or root beer back in the taproom. This is a 21+ event. In the event of inclement weather, we will just cancel and try again the next week.
Friday, June 30
- Live music at 173 Distillery in Clear Lake - Music starts at 7 p.m. with Jeff Reinartz, a singer/songwriter from Austin, Minnesota. He's been performing live for over 30 years and is a veteran of several bands. Saturday music begins at 7 p.m. with Don Fisher making his taproom debut. Enjoy his classic rock and blues sounds at this free show.
- Fresh on Friday at Central Gardens in Clear Lake - Fresh on Friday takes place 9-11 a.m. every Friday morning through Sept. 1. Select a gorgeous, fresh from the garden, flower bouquet, enjoy complimentary coffee and refreshments and sample veggies and herbs picked straight out of the Bee Happy Discovery Garden. This year’s garden beds will highlight fruits and vegetables used in Mexican cuisine. Our youth group, Gardeners of Tomorrow will offer samples and sell fresh produce from the garden. Your donations will keep our garden growing.
Fresh on Friday Garden Explorers: The Bee Happy Discovery Garden buzzes with excitement each Friday morning. No chemicals here-just happy kids, pollinators and plants. Learn about and taste what's growing in the garden. Kids may respectfully explore, help out and observe using all their senses. Magnifying glasses, watering cans, art materials and books help kids connect with the garden at their own pace. Each Friday features special garden activities and community partners. Follow our website and Facebook page for our changing weekly special.
- Live Music at Mason City Brewing - Emma Butterworth returns to Mason City Brewing with her band. This amazing singer-songwriter is really going places. She's on tour with her five piece band and they are absolutely amazing. She's the daughter of Mike Butterworth, of The Nadas - one of Iowa's most famous bands. This is one you don't want to miss. Free show starts at 8 p.m. Mason City Brewing is located at 16 E State Street.
- Friday Night Live in Central Park in Mason City - Food trucks, vendors, kids activities and live music from Nicholas David at the Principal Pavilion on Federal Plaza. Fun begins at 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 1
- Farmer's Market in Clear Lake - 9 a.m.-noon. The mission of the Clear Lake Farmers Market is to offer healthy, fresh produce and handcrafted products to consumers while building community connections and supporting the local economy. Located in the Surf Ballroom parking lot at 460 N Shore Dr.