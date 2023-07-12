Calendar Events
Thursday, July 13
- Thursdays on Main in Clear Lake - Vendors, special entertainment at 6 p.m. on the 300 block and The Mockingbirds performing at 7 p.m. on the 400 block. All activities are free.
- Poses and Pints at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Fat Hill is partnering with Dancing Lotus Yoga to bring yoga to Central Park this summer. At 5:30 p.m., every Thursday through Aug. 31, yoga teacher Jen Brooks the adult yoga class which is designed for all levels and abilities. If you'd like to participate, just come in to the taproom anytime before the event starts and pay the at the bar ($16). You'll get a wristband which will be your "ticket" to yoga and and your free drink. Late-comers might miss important instruction. Please bring a yoga mat, large towel, or blanket as well as bug spray and your water bottle. Yoga will last 45 to 60 minutes. Afterward, all participants get a free beer, cider, wine, or root beer back in the taproom. This is a 21+ event. In the event of inclement weather, we will just cancel and try again the next week.
- Live music at Tap'd in Clear Lake - Jarno Solo will take the stage at 9 p.m. for the Thursdays on Main Afterparty. The venue will also have live music with Paul Little at 9 p.m. Friday and Ian Hilmer at 9 p.m. Saturday. Every Wednesday is karaoke at 8 p.m. as well. Tap'd is located at 313 Main Avenue.
Friday, July 14
- Fresh on Friday at Central Gardens in Clear Lake - Fresh on Friday takes place 9-11 a.m. every Friday morning through Sept. 1. Select a gorgeous, fresh from the garden, flower bouquet, enjoy complimentary coffee and refreshments and sample veggies and herbs picked straight out of the Bee Happy Discovery Garden. This year’s garden beds will highlight fruits and vegetables used in Mexican cuisine. Our youth group, Gardeners of Tomorrow will offer samples and sell fresh produce from the garden. Your donations will keep our garden growing.
Fresh on Friday Garden Explorers: The Bee Happy Discovery Garden buzzes with excitement each Friday morning. No chemicals here-just happy kids, pollinators and plants. Learn about and taste what's growing in the garden. Kids may respectfully explore, help out and observe using all their senses. Magnifying glasses, watering cans, art materials and books help kids connect with the garden at their own pace. Each Friday features special garden activities and community partners. Follow our website and Facebook page for our changing weekly special.
- Friday Night Live in Central Park in Mason City - Live music from Juni + Betty at the Principal Pavilion on Federal Plaza. Fun begins at 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 15
- Farmer's Market in Clear Lake - 9 a.m.-noon. The mission of the Clear Lake Farmers Market is to offer healthy, fresh produce and handcrafted products to consumers while building community connections and supporting the local economy. Located in the Surf Ballroom parking lot at 460 N Shore Dr.
- Live music at 173 Distillery in Clear Lake - Music starts at 3 p.m. with Juni + Betty, a folk-acoustic duo created by Juni West and Betty (of Betty and the Gents.) Performances include original music by both songwriters, with Juni on acoustic guitar and Betty on keys and ukulele." 173 Distillery is located at 306 First Ave N.
- Antique and classic boat show in Clear Lake - The Clear Lake Antique & Classic Boat Show will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the downtown seawall next to Clear Lake's City Park. Classic wooden and fiberglass boats from Century, Chris-Craft, Higgins, and more will be displayed on land and water. Boat owners will be on hand to answer questions about their restored boats. Registration for boat owners and admission for the viewing public is free. Awards will be given for both "Skipper's Choice" and "People's Choice." To register your boat, or for more information, visit www.facebook.com/antiqueboatshowIA.