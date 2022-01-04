North Iowa Escapades for Jan. 6-12

Calendar events
Thursday, Jan. 6
- Iowa Crafts: 45 at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - The purpose of Iowa Crafts: 45 is to provide the public with further enriching arts experiences and to promote interest in and recognition of the accomplishments of Iowa artists. The exhibition is available for touring during normal business hours through Jan. 19, 2022 in the Kinney-Lindstrom Gallery is open Wednesday, Friday, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Adult Coloring at Clear Lake Public Library - Join others for an hour-long adult coloring and conversation session at 1 p.m. at the library. All supplies are provided, but feel free to bring your own. Free for all and open to all adults. If you have questions, call (641)-357-6133. Coloring will be in downstairs meeting room.
- Our Beer Makes You Smarter Trivia Night at Mason City Brewing - Mason City Brewing is hosting trivia nights both on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Trivia is free to play with no minimum purchase and no hidden weirdness. Fifty dollar cash prize to the top team every night. Get your team together and have some fun. Doors open at 5 p.m. and trivia starts at 7 p.m.
- “Squabbles” at Iowa River Players Theater in Rowan - Iowa River Players announces that “Squabbles” will have an opening night Gala starting at 7 p.m. on Jan. 6. Each show will start at 7:30 p.m. except the Sunday shows which will be at 2 p.m. The other show dates is Jan. 8, Jan. 9, Jan. 14, Jan. 15, and Jan. 16. Coming after the holidays, this show is sure to provide some comic relief as you imagine yourself in this situation of intergenerational co-habitation. Squabbles (aka Your House or Mine) is a tender romantic comedy about a young professional couple who share their house with the wife’s father, who has heart issues. Tickets are available online at http://our.show/irp/squabbles or at the door.
Friday, Jan. 7
- Friday Yoga at Holistic Harmony in Clear Lake - Dr. Thao is back from her continuing education studies in yoga. We’re happy to announce that she will start teaching again. Yoga will be every Friday morning starting in January from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Costs $11 or you can buy a yoga punchcard.
- January Art Classes at Charles City Arts Center - Join Ms. Hamm on Friday afternoons and get creative. This month we'll be making clay pine trees, wax resist and salt snowflakes, and doing some snow painting. Snacks will be provided. Kid's art classes are available for K-6th grade. Class times for January are Fridays, the 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Payment is required to reserve your child's spot.
- Forest City Sports Booster Tailgate at Forest City High School - Don't worry about cooking, help support Forest City Athletics and eat dinner at the Forest City Sports Boosters' Tailgate Meal at the Forest City vs. Lake Mills boys and girls basketball games. Meal is a pulled pork sandwich meal and is a free will donation. The suggested donation is $8. Meal is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- NIFSC Competitors Send Off & Rehearsal at Mason City Arena - Join others at 5:30 p.m. for a competitors send off & rehearsal. NIFSC has several club members who will be competing on Jan. 8 at the Bend of the River Competition in Mankato. These skaters will be performing their competition programs and more. This mini show will last about half-hour and is open to the public. Free will offering will be accepted as admission.
- State Line Cornhole Friday Night Tournament Series at Kensett Community Center - A Friday night tournament that starts at 6:30 p.m. Blind draw and double elimination. Bags will fly at 7 p.m. Bomb box and four bagger pot.
- Maclane Powell at TAP'd in Clear Lake - Clear Lake's own Maclane Powell takes over TAP'd for a Friday show. Bring your friends out to see some talent from local community. Show starts at 7 p.m.
- Jake Schrodt at Sunset Sharky’s in Clear Lake - Friday is here and unwind from a hard weeks worked. Come listen with friends and enjoy a beverage. Jake is back at Sharkys playing the hits you all love. Show starts at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8
- Crystal Grids at Holistic Harmony in Clear Lake - Learn how to create high energy crystal grids for goal setting, manifestation and healing. $35 includes crystal grid. Class will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
- Mason City Toros vs Willmar WarHawks at Mason City Arena - Cheer on the hometown hockey team for this showdown that starts at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 for glass or top shelf, $12 for adults, $10 for military veterans or seniors over age 65 and $7 for children under the age of 18. Call (641)-421-3673 for more information.
- Honor Steve Deike at Franklin County Convention Center in Hampton - the Hampton-Dumont Wrestling Boosters is honoring Steve Deike. Evening will start at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour, a meal at 6:30 p.m., a guest speaker at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a silent auction. Tickets are $30 and available at BSA Auto.
- Art Bugs: Winter Wonderland at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - An art class from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the smallest of artists (ages 2-4) where they will explore a variety of mediums. Children must be accompanied by a caregiver. The theme will be “Winter Wonderland.” Costs $10 per class and is $9 per class for members.
Monday, Jan. 10
- Lime Creek Littles: Wild Winter Adaptations at Lime Creek Nature Center in Mason City - Children ages 4-6 with their adults will learn all about nature’s wonders at this fun, hands-on program. You will discover a new theme each month through books, crafts, and activities. Pre-registration is required. Call 641-423-5309 with questions you may have. The fun begins at 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
- Staff Picks at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City -The staff members of the MacNider Art Museum were all asked to choose three works, from the Museum’s Permanent Collection, that they liked and wanted to be displayed in the exhibition, Staff Picks. Works in this show are grouped by staff member so that visitors can get to know the people “behind the scenes” at the museum through their artistic choices. The exhibition is available for touring during normal business hours through Feb. 5, 2022, in the Center Space Gallery: Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Clay Class A: Learning to Throw at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Learn how to center on the potter’s wheel and make a variety of pottery forms. All skill levels welcome. Clay and tools are an additional charge. Tuesdays from Jan. 11 to March 1 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Costs $75 for nonmembers and $65 for members. The class is for those 16 years old and up.
