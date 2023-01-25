North Iowa Escapades for Jan. 26-Jan. 29

Calendar Events
Thursday, Jan. 26
- Name That Tune at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Winter can sometimes feel like it lasts forever so Fat Hill and Think & Drink Entertainment are teaming up for a series of three Name That Tune events everyone can look forward to. The series will run at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, Thursday, Feb. 23 , and Thursday, March 23. Free admission. What’s Name That Tune? Just like it sounds! We play clips of songs, and your team tries to guess the song title and group/artist-3666).
Trivia at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join friends for trivia at 7-9 p.m. Make sure to check Lake Time Brewery’s Facebook page for the week’s categories. If you have questions, call 641-357-2040
Friday, Jan. 27
- Dueling Guitars at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake - The public is invited to join the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce as we celebrate our 80th year supporting our local businesses with a fun, interactive evening of DUELING GUITARS! Bring your song requests and get ready for an evening full of live music at the Surf Ballroom. Entertainment is 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, and $20 at the door.
- Live Music at Tap'd in Clear Lake - TAP'd fires up the weekend with one of the best Fort Dodge has to offer, Scott Kirkhart. Scott has plenty of awesome originals for you to go along with his covers ranging from Lynyrd Skynyrd to Chris Stapleton. Kirkhart has opened for Granger Smith, Jordan Davis and Mitchell Tenpenny. Scott takes the stage at 9 p.m. You don’t want to miss this country show.
- Adolf Dehn: Selected Works at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - The MacNider Art Museum has several artworks by the Minnesota-born artist, Adolf Dehn, in the Permanent Collection. Adolf Dehn: Selected Works chooses some of his most vibrant pieces to be featured in this solo exhibition featured in the Center Space Gallery through February 18, 2023. Dehn was a printmaker and watercolorist and his work spans subject matter, from whimsical portraits to sweeping landscapes. Museum Hours are: Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Friday, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
- North Iowa Bulls vs. St. Cloud Norseman - The North Iowa Bulls face off against St. Cloud Norsemen at the Mason City Arena! Start time: 7:10pm. Admission: Glass or Top Shelf $15; adults $12; children under 18 $7; military/seniors 65+ $10. Tickets available at the door or online.
Sunday, Jan. 29
- Sock Hop at The Music Man Square in Mason City - Join The Music Man Square as they present The Mercury 3 for a Winter Sock Hop Pre Party at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Come and enjoy some '50s-era fun! All ages are welcome and '50s sock-hop attire is encouraged. Come enjoy dancing, cash bar, and the chance to win Winter Dance Party Tickets.
- Bring Back the Buffalo skate at Roller City in Mason City - The original owner of Roller City, Al Brailler, has owned buffalo for countless years, serving as the unofficial mascot of Nora Springs. Al's male buffalo passed recently, and we want to help him buy another one. Join us 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29 for an afternoon of roller skating and supporting Al. $10 per person, and 50% of admission helps Al continue the buffalo legacy in Nora Springs.