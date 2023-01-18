North Iowa Escapades for Jan. 19-Jan. 21

Calendar Events
Thursday, Jan. 19
- Trivia at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join friends for trivia at 7-9 p.m. Make sure to check Lake Time Brewery’s Facebook page for the week’s categories. If you have questions, call 641-357-2040.
- MacNider Kids' Club in Mason City - Kids’ Club will be on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Charles H. MacNider Art Museum. This month’s event starts at 6 p.m. Kids’ Club is a cool way to explore the visual arts and treasures of the MacNider Art Museum. Designed for children between ages 5-12. It’s hands-on, fun and absolutely FREE. Registration is required by calling (641-421-3666).
- Fiber Friends in Clear Lake - Bring your fiber-based projects to the Clear Lake Public Library at 10:30 a.m. to work on for an hour while we chat. It can be anything from crochet or knitting to macramé or needlepoint.
Friday, Jan. 20
- Chris Jansen at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake - Chris Janson will be at the Surf Ballroom & Museum on Friday, Jan. 20 Doors open at 8 p.m. Janson’s hits include Buy Me A Boat, Fix a Drink, Drunk Girl, Good Vibes, and Done. Tickets are $49 in advance or $54 at the door.
- Mason City Toros hockey vs Minnesota Loons - Come watch the Toros take on the Loons at the Mason City Arena. Start time: 3:10pm. Admission: Glass or Top Shelf $15; adults $12; children under 12 $7; military/seniors 65+ $10. Tickets available at the door or online.
- Levi Smith at 173° Craft Distillery in Clear Lake - Live music with Levi Smith at 7 p.m. 306 First Ave N.
Saturday, Jan. 21
- Family Ice-Fishing Frenzy in Rockford -
Bring the whole family for ice fishing fun in the Fossil Park quarry, 9 a.m.-noon. This is a free event hosted by Floyd County Conservation. Registration is appreciated but walk-ins are welcome. For more information and to register, visit https://www.mycountyparks.com/County/Floyd/Park/Fossil-Prairie-Park-Preserve-and-Center/Events/21987/Family-Ice-Fishing-Frenzy.aspx
- Top of Iowa Hot Wheels show in Mason City - Top of Iowa Hot Wheels Club will host a show featuring the collectible die-cast cars and other nostalgic and unique toys to buy, sell, or trade. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 21, at Great Country Motors, located at 1881 S Eisenhower Ave.. Downhill race at 1 p.m. For information contact Jeff Hansen at 612-991-5882.
- Honey Creek Rodeo in Mason City -Honey Creek Rodeo will be hosting a Winter Series at the North Iowa Events Center. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Jan. 21 Entries available on the Honey Creek Series Facebook page or by calling 712-210-1392 or 563-419-9361.
- Adolf Dehn: Selected Works at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - The MacNider Art Museum has several artworks by the Minnesota-born artist, Adolf Dehn, in the Permanent Collection. Adolf Dehn: Selected Works chooses some of his most vibrant pieces to be featured in this solo exhibition featured in the Center Space Gallery through February 18, 2023. Dehn was a printmaker and watercolorist and his work spans subject matter, from whimsical portraits to sweeping landscapes. Museum Hours are: Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Friday, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.