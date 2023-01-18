 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Iowa Escapades for Jan. 19-Jan. 21

Calendar Events

Thursday, Jan. 19

MacNider Art Museum

The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum in Mason City is partially funded by the city as well as fundraisers, memberships, grants, sponsorships, gift shop purchases and art commissions. 
  • Trivia at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join friends for trivia at 7-9 p.m. Make sure to check Lake Time Brewery’s Facebook page for the week’s categories. If you have questions, call 641-357-2040.
  • MacNider Kids' Club in Mason City - Kids’ Club will be on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Charles H. MacNider Art Museum. This month’s event starts at 6 p.m. Kids’ Club is a cool way to explore the visual arts and treasures of the MacNider Art Museum. Designed for children between ages 5-12. It’s hands-on, fun and absolutely FREE. Registration is required by calling (641-421-3666).
  • Fiber Friends in Clear Lake - Bring your fiber-based projects to the Clear Lake Public Library at 10:30 a.m. to work on for an hour while we chat. It can be anything from crochet or knitting to macramé or needlepoint. 

Friday, Jan. 20

Clear Lake travel Surf Exterior

The Historic Surf Ballroom and Museum serves as a music and event venue as well as a rock-and-roll museum. A guided tour is available and recommended for music and history buffs.
Mason-City-Toros logo
  • Chris Jansen at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake Chris Janson will be at the Surf Ballroom & Museum on Friday, Jan. 20 Doors open at 8 p.m. Janson’s hits include Buy Me A Boat, Fix a Drink, Drunk Girl, Good Vibes, and Done. Tickets are $49 in advance or $54 at the door.
  • Mason City Toros hockey vs Minnesota Loons - Come watch the Toros take on the Loons at the Mason City Arena. Start time: 3:10pm. Admission: Glass or Top Shelf $15; adults $12; children under 12 $7; military/seniors 65+ $10. Tickets available at the door or online.
  • Levi Smith at 173° Craft Distillery in Clear Lake - Live music with Levi Smith at 7 p.m. 306 First Ave N.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Top of Iowa Hot Wheels Club

Top of Iowa Hot Wheels Club will host a show this Saturday in Mason City.
North-Iowa-Events-Center_Horizontal-Logo.png
  • Family Ice-Fishing Frenzy in Rockford - 
    Bring the whole family for ice fishing fun in the Fossil Park quarry, 9 a.m.-noon. This is a free event hosted by Floyd County Conservation. Registration is appreciated but walk-ins are welcome. For more information and to register, visit https://www.mycountyparks.com/County/Floyd/Park/Fossil-Prairie-Park-Preserve-and-Center/Events/21987/Family-Ice-Fishing-Frenzy.aspx
  • Top of Iowa Hot Wheels show in Mason City - Top of Iowa Hot Wheels Club will host a show featuring the collectible die-cast cars and other nostalgic and unique toys to buy, sell, or trade. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 21, at Great Country Motors, located at 1881 S Eisenhower Ave.. Downhill race at 1 p.m. For information contact Jeff Hansen at 612-991-5882. 
  • Honey Creek Rodeo in Mason City -Honey Creek Rodeo will be hosting a Winter Series at the North Iowa Events Center. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Jan. 21 Entries available on the Honey Creek Series Facebook page or by calling 712-210-1392 or 563-419-9361.
  • Adolf Dehn: Selected Works at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - The MacNider Art Museum has several artworks by the Minnesota-born artist, Adolf Dehn, in the Permanent Collection. Adolf Dehn: Selected Works chooses some of his most vibrant pieces to be featured in this solo exhibition featured in the Center Space Gallery through February 18, 2023. Dehn was a printmaker and watercolorist and his work spans subject matter, from whimsical portraits to sweeping landscapes. Museum Hours are: Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Friday, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
